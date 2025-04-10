ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Giants will travel to New York City to face the Yankees! These are two of the best teams in the MLB this season, making this a giant game for each team to start a big series in New York. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Yankees prediction and pick.

Giants-Yankees Projected Starters

Robbie Ray vs. Marcus Stroman

Robbie Ray (2-0) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on four hits with five walks and two strikeouts through six innings.

Away Splits: (1-0) 5.06 ERA

Marcus Stroman (7-5) with a 7.27 ERA and a 1.38 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed four runs on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts through four innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 5.79 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Yankees Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -102

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-205)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 pm ET/4:05 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area/YES Network

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants were up and down toward an 80-82 record last season. However, this season, they have started red-hot with a 9-3 record and closed the series against the Reds with a win. The Giants struggled both behind the plate and on the mound last season. The offense has not been much better this year, but the pitching has been dominant in comparison. Matt Chapman, Heliot Ramos, Michael Conforto, Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, Wilmer Flores, LaMonte Wade Jr., and Mike Yastrzemski are standouts in the batting lineup. Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, and Robbie Ray lead their pitching as a great trio. The Giants look much better, and this will be a big test against the Yankees in New York.

The Giants are starting Ray on the mound against the Yankees. He has a 2-0 record, a 3.18 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP. He has allowed four runs on seven hits with six walks and six strikeouts through 11.1 innings in his two starts. He also had a K/BB ratio of one. The Giants won both of the starts he was in, and they looked great, too. Ray has emerged this season as the most trustworthy pitcher for the Giants, and they need him to have a standout game once again against the red-hot offense for the Yankees.

The Giants' offense struggled last season and has not improved much this year. They were 20th in team batting average at .239 and only have a .228 this season. Hoo Lee, Flores, and Yastrzemski lead the offense in almost every critical batting category this year. Yastrzemski leads in batting average at .344 and in OBP at .462. Flores leads in home runs with five and in RBI with 14. Finally, Hoo Lee is the leader in total hits with 15. This offense has started slow, but the matchup against Stroman benefits them.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees were the best team in the AL and one of the best teams in baseball last season, and they had a record of 94-68 and lost in the World Series to the Dodgers. They have a 7-5 record to start the season and are coming off a win that broke a three-game losing streak. Their bats were a top-10 unit in the league last season, and they are elite once again as a top-three offense. Their pitching was elite last season, but they have not opened the season playing as well and are in the bottom of the MLB. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge, Austin Wells, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez have been elite on this offense behind the plate. Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Will Warren have held it down for the Yankees on the mound, and they will be huge for the Yankees all season.

The Yankees are starting Stroman on the mound, and after two starts, he has a 0-0 record, a 7.27 ERA, and a 1.38 WHIP. He has allowed seven runs on eight hits with four walks and six strikeouts through 8.2 innings. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.5. Despite his poor play, the Yankees won both games he started. The red-hot Yankee sluggers have bailed out Stroman, but this matchup won't be good for that because the Giants can slow down that offense if Stroman is struggling.

The Yankees' biggest key is the offense; they have been great this year after last season. They had a .248 batting average last season but have been red-hot with a .265 average, top three in the MLB this season. Judge and Goldschmidt lead the team in almost every batting category this season. Judge leads the team in home runs with six, RBI with 20, and OBP at .446. Goldschmidt leads in batting average at .383 and in total hits with 18. The Yankees have depth and talent across this offense, but Ray is a tough matchup on the mound in this game.

Final Giants-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Giants are favored because Ray is starting, but I trust the Yankees and their offense to cover and keep this close. The Giants still win outright, but it's close because of that offense.

Final Giants-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees +1.5 (-205)