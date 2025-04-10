Mike Yastrzemski gave the San Francisco Giants a thrilling send-off on Wednesday — and carved out a special moment in his own family history. With the game tied in the 10th inning and Matt Chapman starting on second base, Yastrzemski launched a first-pitch fastball from Reds reliever Emilio Pagán into McCovey Cove, delivering an 8-6 walk-off win over Cincinnati.

It marked the sixth walk-off hit of Yastrzemski’s career, and more notably, his fifth via home run — surpassing the total of his Hall of Fame grandfather, Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski. Yaz’s blast, which he called a promised “Splash Hit” to his daughter Quinley, was his third career homer to land in the Cove — and gave the Giants their third walk-off win in six games.

“It’s getting ridiculous at this point,” Yastrzemski joked about his daughter’s growing expectations. “Just wanted to keep this flight happy, you know. Keep everybody going in the right direction.”

The dramatic win capped a wild game for the Giants, who rallied from a five-run deficit to split the series with the Reds and improve to 9-3 on the season. They now head out on a 10-game road trip that begins Friday against the Yankees.

The Giants are rolling early on in the season

Things looked bleak early, as Justin Verlander was tagged for five runs in the third inning despite what manager Bob Melvin called “his best stuff of the season.” The veteran ace still managed to strike out nine across 5 2/3 innings and hold the Reds to just one hit outside that big frame.

“It’s the best I’ve felt since 2022,” Verlander said. “Not even close.”

The comeback began in the fourth when Jung Hoo Lee tripled and scored to snap an 18-inning scoreless streak. The Giants then exploded for four runs in the sixth, sparked by a Yastrzemski double and highlighted by Patrick Bailey’s RBI triple and Tyler Fitzgerald’s clutch single to make it a 6-5 game.

Wilmer Flores tied things in the eighth with a solo shot — his fifth homer of the season, already surpassing his 2024 total. He later finished 3-for-4, continuing a hot start after missing time last year.

The Giants’ defense wasn’t always sharp — two runners were thrown out at home — but the bullpen held strong after Verlander’s exit. Lou Trivino, Randy Rodríguez, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Walker, and Erik Miller combined to blank Cincinnati over the final innings. Miller earned the win with a clean 10th.

For a team built on grit and timely hitting, Wednesday’s win embodied the Giants’ identity — capped by a storybook swing from a player whose last name carries weight in Boston and San Francisco alike.

“This team doesn’t quit,” Yastrzemski said. “No panic, no fear — just belief. That’s what makes it special.”