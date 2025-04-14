ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Calgary Flames look to stay alive in the playoff race as they face the Vegas Golden Knights. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Flames prediction and pick.

The Golden Knights come into the game at 49-22-9 on the year, placing them first in the Pacific Division. It also places the Golden Knights as one of the top teams in the NHL and has secured them the top seed in the Pacific Division and the number two seed in the Western Conference playoffs. In their last game, they faced the Nashville Predators. The Predators scored in the first period, but in the second period, Brett Howden, Nicholas Roy, and Alexander Holtz all scored to give Vegas the lead. The Predators would strike twice to tie the game in the third, but Noah Hanifin and Iban Barbashev would both score to give the Golden Knights the 5-3 victory.

Meanwhile, the Flames are 39-27-14 on the year, placing them in fourth in the Central Division. Still, the Flames are in the playoff race. In their last game, they faced the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks took the 1-0 lead, but the Flames struck twice in the first period to take the lead. In the second period, the Sharks would tie the game, but three goals by the Flames in the third gave them the 5-2 win.

The Flames will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss in regulation, or by wins by the Blues and Wild on Tuesday night.

Here are the Golden Knights-Flames NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Flames Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -142

Calgary Flames: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +118

Over: 5.5 (-140)

Under: 5.5 (+114)

How To Watch Golden Knights vs Flames

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights had been led by Jack Eichel, but he has been out of the lineup and is still day to day. This means Mark Stone will lead the top line and he is second on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 48 assists this year, good for 67 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. Stone is joined on the line by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 23 goals and 27 assists this year.

The second line is home to Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev. Hertl is third on the team in points this year. He has 31 goals and 28 assists this year, with 14 goals and nine assists on the power play. Dorofeyev leads the team in goals this year and is fifth on the team in points. He has 33 goals and 17 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore is fourth on the team in points, coming in with seven goals and 48 assists this year.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 32-13-5 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He is 3-2-0 in his last five games but hasn't given up more than three goals in any of them.

Why the Flames Will Cover the Spread/Win

Nazem Kadri leads the top line for the Flames this year. Kadri is first on the team in goals and points, coming into the game with 32 goals and 31 assists. He has eight goals and 13 assists on the power play as well. He is joined on the line by Jonathan Huberdeau and Adam Klapka. Huberdeau is second on the team in points with 28 goals and 33 assits this year. Finally, Klapka has five goals and three assists in 29 games this year.

Meanwhile, MacKenzie Weegar has been great from the blue line for the Flames. He is third on the team in points, coming in with eight goals and 38 assists this year. Further, Matt Coronato and Blake Coleman have been solid from the second line. Coronato is fourth on the team in points with 24 goals and 20 assists. Meanwhile, Coleman has 15 goals and 23 assists, sitting fifth on the team in points this year.

Dustin Wolf is expected to be in goal for the Flames in this one. He is 26-16-6 on the year with a 2.64 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. He is 2-1-2 in his last five games.

Final Golden Knights-Flames Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, the Golden Knights have nothing to play for in this game, while the Flames are hoping to make a playoff push. The Flames have won three of their last five games and nine of their last 14 games. They have been playing solid defense as well in the process. Take the Flames in this one.

Final Golden Knights-Flames Prediction & Pick: Flames ML (+118)