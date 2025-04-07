It took Wayne Gretzky exactly 1,487 games to score 894 goals. It was only fitting that on Sunday afternoon, in his 1,487th contest, Alex Ovechkin became the greatest goal scorer in the history of the National Hockey League. A record that was long considered unbreakable was shattered on a rainy afternoon at UBS Arena in Long Island, as The Great Eight potted goal No. 895 on a second period powerplay — in a place he has scored so many times during his incredible 20-year career.

The Great One said himself during the ceremony that took place immediately afterwards that, although records are meant to be broken, “I'm not sure who will get more goals than that.” And he's probably not wrong. Ovechkin is now immortalized in hockey history, treating the sold out crowd in New York to a moment that will live forever in the annals of the game.

Although the Washington Capitals ended up losing 4-1 to Ilya Sorokin and the New York Islanders, the result of the tilt was secondary to the gravity of the moment. Gretzky, Ovechkin and commissioner Gary Bettman all spoke to the crowd shortly after the goal, with the 2018 Stanley Cup champion giving a ton of praise to his teammates and everyone who has been along for the ride during his career.

How about that for an end to the week? Next up for Ovi is going for 900 goals, and with five games left in the Caps' season, no one is betting against it. He does have 42 of them in 61 games in 2024-25, after all. Washington is still gunning for the President's Trophy, along with a couple other Western Conference contenders.

With only 11 days left in the regular-season, the stretch run is getting red hot. Playoff jockeying continues in both conferences, while some Round 1 matchups have already been confirmed. And ClutchPoints' NHL Power Rankings is back in Week 26 to try to make some sense of another frantic seven days in the National. Let's discuss.

Previous 2024-25 NHL Power Rankings: Week 25 | Week 24 | Week 23 | Week 22 | Week 21 | Week 20 | Week 19 | Week 18 | Week 17 | Week 16 | Week 15 | Week 14 | Week 13 | Week 12 | Week 11 | Week 10 | Week 9 | Week 8 | Week 7 | Week 6 | Week 5 | Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

None of the top three teams in the National have been all that impressive as of late, and the Jets are holding onto the top spot in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 26 despite losing two of their last three games. Winnipeg has still come out on top in four of six and eight of 12, and that's good enough to keep them at the top of the mountain for at least seven more days. With five games left in their regular-season, Scott Arniel's group has a one-point lead on Ovechkin and the Capitals, and remain three up on the Stars. That's going to be a photo finish, but more important for the Jets is the Round 1 opponent. If they can remain ahead of Dallas, it'll be a favorable matchup against either Minnesota or Calgary. That's much, much better than Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche — especially after what happened last year.

After winning seven games in a row between March 22 – April 3, the Stars seemed destined to surge back into the top slot in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 26. But after losing a couple of road games to end the week — including a head-scratching 5-3 loss to the lowly Penguins — they'll remain the runner up for seven more days. Dallas is still a wagon, and there's no concern at all in Texas with five games left. The squad would love to keep winning and avoid playing Colorado in Round 1, but it's looking more and more likely that one of the two behemoths will be out early. If it comes to pass, it'll be the premier matchup of the first-round — and appointment viewing for hockey fans across North America. The Stars and Jets play on Thursday night, and that will be a mammoth tilt with both playoff and President's Trophy implications.

After having a six-game winning streak snapped at the beginning of the week — and suffering another loss immediately afterwards — the Golden Knights got back on track with 3-2 victories over the Flames and Canucks on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Shockingly, Jack Eichel didn't record a single point during the .500 four-game week, although he's already set a career-high with 93 in 76 games. Unless Vegas is unable to beat Nashville and Seattle, it looks like they'll win the Pacific Division and play the league's hottest team in the Blues in Round 1. That would be a phenomenal series, especially as St. Louis has lost exactly zero times in 12 tries since March 15. Still, the Knights have their sights set on a second Stanley Cup championship in three seasons this spring, and they're going to be one of the toughest outs of any team in the Western Conference.

4. Washington Capitals (-1)

It makes no sense that Ovechkin became the greatest goal scorer in hockey history on Sunday, yet the Capitals are still heading the wrong way in the NHL Power Rankings on Monday. Alas, the game giveth and the game taketh away. Washington is limping into the postseason, having lost five of their last seven games. With The Great Ch8se now in the rearview, it's time for the Caps to remember who they are — especially if they hope to capture the President's Trophy for the first time since 2017. They're only a point back of the Jets (both teams have five games left), and the schedule ie favorable. Following a slugfest against the Hurricanes that saw 142 minutes in penalties, the rematch is set for Thursday night in Carolina. After that, Washington plays four games against four non-playoff teams: the Blue Jackets twice, the Islanders and the Penguins. Whether or not they finish as the best team in the regular-season, the play needs to improve ahead of a huge chance to get the veteran core another Stanley Cup.

5. Los Angeles Kings (+2)

The Kings just keep on winning, and for the first time in 2024-25, they're into the top-five in the NHL Power Rankings. A seriously impressive run for Los Angeles, who have ridiculously lost just three games — and won 13 — since March 8. The Darcy Kuemper show continues in California, while the defensive unit, led by a healthy Drew Doughty, continues to be one of the stingiest in the league. If the Kings do play the Oilers in Round 1 for the fourth straight time, which is looking more and more likely with every game Vegas wins, this will be their best chance to finally exorcise the demons. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both battling injuries, and the Kings continuing to play their best hockey of the season, they're in prime position to upset the defending Western Conference champions.

Cale Makar is the first defenseman to score 30 goals since Mike Green in 2008-09 — and the Avalanche are going back to the playoffs for an eighth straight season. Unfortunately for Colorado, they're probably going to be playing another powerhouse in Dallas, a team that has knocked them out in two of the last five postseasons. The revenge would be so sweet in Denver, but they could be playing arguably the league's best roster in the Stars in a couple of weeks. Considering the Avs have lost three of their last five — including two in regulation against the Blues — they're headed the wrong way in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 26. This club is good enough to win the Stanley Cup again, as it did in 2022, but the Central Division is a gauntlet.

7. Carolina Hurricanes (-1)

The Hurricanes have played .500 hockey since March 22, but that doesn't matter too much as they're already locked in to play the Devils in Round 1. But with New Jersey streaking and potentially getting Dougie Hamilton back for the series, the play in Carolina probably needs to improve with six games left. A 5-0 loss to the lowly Bruins — a team that had lost 10 straight games — was ghastly, and the first chink in Frederik Andersen's armor in months. There's no panic in Raleigh, and the Canes will certainly both be the favorites and have home-ice advantage. But the squad could use a couple of wins — and some confidence — over their last six. That begins against the surprisingly hot Sabres in Western New York on Tuesday night.

8. St. Louis Blues (+2)

I wondered last week if the Blues would ever lose again. And the answer, it seems, is no. St. Louis has now broken a franchise record with an outrageous 12 consecutive wins. For a roster that was on the outside looking in for most of the year, it's an incredibly impressive feat. Robert Thomas has been one of the best players in the league since January, Jordan Binnington has used his heroics in the 4 Nations Face-Off to fuel his best hockey of the campaign, and what more can you say about Jim Montgomery? He's on the verge of becoming one of the first coaches in history to be fired and nominated for the Jack Adams in the same season. He has completely turned this roster around, and just like during the last to first 2019 Stanley Cup run, it's the Blues vs. the world in 2025. If they get out of the first-round — most likely against the powerhouse Golden Knights — St. Louis can beat anyone.

After losing five games in six tries at the beginning of March, the Maple Leafs have been one of the National Hockey League's best teams since. With wins in eight of 10 since March 17 — including four consecutive victories — Toronto has surged back into the top-10 of the NHL Power Rankings, and re-taken the lead in the Atlantic Division in the process. Anthony Stolarz looks to be the answer between the pipes heading into a critical postseason in Ontario; the 31-year-old shut out Columbus on Saturday night, and has allowed just three goals over his last three starts. The Leafs are looking playoff ready, and with the last dance for the ‘Core Four' on deck, the Original Six franchise is desperate to win at least a couple of rounds in 2025.

The Lightning have lost two straight games, and as the Maple Leafs continue to surge, their chances of winning the Atlantic Division are rapidly dwindling. Another seven days of the two Florida-based franchises playing like this and the Senators could be getting a huge jump into the top-10 of the NHL Power Rankings in Week 27. Tampa Bay had won four straight games before the two losses — and one came in a shootout with Jonas Johansson between the pipes — so there's not a ton of concern here. Now four points back of Toronto with six games left, it'll be interesting to see if they can make up those points. Most likely, it'll be either another Round 1 date with the flailing Panthers, or a meeting with a Senators team that beat them 2-1 on Thursday night.

11. Florida Panthers (-2)

The Panthers seem to have accepted that they aren't going to win the Atlantic Division, as, on the heels of four straight losses, Paul Maurice bizarrely decided to sit Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart on Sunday against the Red Wings. Florida lost that game 2-1, making it five consecutive defeats for the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Cats are limping into the postseason in a big way, with the two most impactful forwards on the roster in Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk both injured. And without Aaron Ekblad on the back end, this is as beat up a team as any club in the National. Now just two points ahead of Ottawa, there's a very real chance the Senators pass them and send the defending champs into a wildcard spot. Still a lot to be decided in the Eastern Conference, and all that matters to this team is the postseason. But with five games left, the Panthers have to be concerned with how the regular-season is ending.

12. Ottawa Senators (+1)

Welcome back to the postseason, Ottawa. Former head coach DJ Smith said at the beginning of last year that the goal was to advance to the dance in 2023-24. While that didn't happen — and it cost Smith his job — the Senators are locked in one season later, with Travis Green behind the bench. Even without captain Brady Tkachuk in the lineup, Ottawa has won three games in a row, including a couple of seriously impressive victories over the Lightning on Thursday and Panthers on Saturday. Including Sunday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets, the Sens haven't conceded a goal since midway through the second period against Tampa Bay. They won that contest 2-1, shut out the Panthers 3-0 on Saturday, and didn't allow a goal against Columbus 24 hours later. If the playoffs started today, it would be a Toronto-Ottawa Battle of Ontario, and that's a salivating prospect for hockey fans across the province. For the first time since 2016-17, Canada's capital will be represented in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

13. Edmonton Oilers (-1)

The Oilers remain without Connor McDavid, and after getting Leon Draisaitl back in the lineup, the German was hurt again in a 3-2 victory over the Sharks on Thursday night. Despite winning three of four games, there's significant concern in Edmonton surrounding the health of the two superstars. And for good reason. After coming within one victory of a first Stanley Cup championship since 1990 last year, this franchise is looking to finish the job this spring. But that will be impossible if McDavid and Draisaitl aren't healthy and contributing prolifically like they did last postseason. The best course is probably to rest both of them until the playoffs; the Oilers are four points behind the Kings, and a full nine back of the Golden Knights. Barring a Vegas collapse, they're getting ready to face Los Angeles for the fourth time in four years later this month.

14. New Jersey Devils (+1)

The Devils are all but locked in to play the Hurricanes in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the team that knocked them out in the second-round of the 2023 postseason. New Jersey has really turned things around as of late, triumphing in four of five games dating back to March 26, and getting a bump in the NHL Power Rankings in the process. Even more significant is the fact that Dougie Hamilton could return before the end of the regular-season, which is absolutely huge. It's going to be tough to beat Carolina in Round 1 — especially without Jack Hughes — but Jacob Markstrom looks back to form, and this is still a very skilled roster. It'll be interesting to see if they can make another upset after beating the Rangers in a seven-game thriller two seasons ago.

15. Montreal Canadiens (+3)

The playoff bells are ringing in earnest in Montreal. After losing five games in a row between March 20-28, the Canadiens haven't been beaten since. Marty St. Louis' team has racked off five consecutive triumphs at the perfect time, increasing the lead to six points on the Rangers and Red Wings in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Realistically, those are the only two teams that can catch them. With five tilts left in their regular-season, a regulation victory over Detroit on Tuesday night would all-but seal a first playoff berth since 2020-21 for the Habs — and a date with Ovechkin and the Capitals in Round 1. That would just be an electric series. The coming out party continues for budding superstar Lane Hutson, who is the clear-cut favorite for the Calder Trophy after recording his 58th assist and 64th point last week. That has him tied with Chris Chelios for sixth-most points by a rookie defenseman in NHL history — and he's doesn't look to be anywhere near done. It's a good time to be a hockey fan in Quebec.

16. Calgary Flames (no change)

Although the Flames continue to chase the Wild in the Western Conference, they're getting the better of them in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 26. Despite losing four of six games, they've picked up six of a possible 12 points on the heels of a four-game win streak in the middle of March. The magic number is just six points to catch Minnesota, and with two games in hand, the Flames have an opportunity to close that gap significantly if they can beat their cross-division foes on Friday night. Before that, they'll play two must-win games against the Sharks and Ducks on Monday and Wednesday, respectively. Although it hasn't been a great week-and-a-half for Ryan Huska's team, the Flames are still so close to controlling their own destiny with six games left.

17. Minnesota Wild (-3)

Just like last week, and the week before, the Wild are holding onto a playoff spot in the Western Conference for dear life. This is just not a postseason-caliber team without Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek, and neither forward has been available for months. Minnesota had lost four of six games before squeaking out a massive 3-2 victory over the Stars on home ice on Sunday afternoon. Still, the Wild are just six points up on the Flames, who have two games in hand. The way the Blues are playing, the final wildcard in the West is all that's up for grabs, and it'll be either Minnesota or Calgary in it in 11 days' time. Of course, the two teams will play in the biggest tilt of both of their seasons on Friday night at the Saddledome. The Wild absolutely need to win that game — and at least two of their other three, which are against a trio of non-playoff clubs in the Sharks, Canucks and Ducks. The NHL Power Rankings is not high on this squad right now, but a ton can change in a week.

18. New York Rangers (-1)

As of late, it looks like the Rangers don't even want to make the playoffs. There's just not enough buy-in from a lot of players, maybe none more than Mika Zibanejad, who is having one of the worst seasons of his career. New York has lost six of nine games, and suffered a brutal 4-0 shutout loss to Jacob Markstrom and New Jersey on Saturday afternoon. Now six points behind the surging Canadiens, the Blueshirts are going to have to win at least five of their last six games, and might even need to go on a six-game heater to overtake Montreal. The way things are going, that's just not going to happen. Most likely, it'll be a first postseason-less campaign in the Big Apple since 2020-21. And that's hugely disappointing considering they were two wins away from a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2024.

19. Utah Hockey Club (no change)

The Utah Hockey Clubs remains in the murky middle of the Western Conference in 2024-25 — not good enough to make the playoffs, but not bad enough to secure a top pick in June's NHL Draft. Still, Utah has won three of four games, including an impressive 4-1 victory over the Western Conference-leading Jets on Saturday. They're likely to be mathematically eliminated from playoff contention in Week 26, but at 35-30-12, it's still been a reasonably solid first campaign in Salt Lake City. That's especially true considering two of the team's top defensemen in John Marino and Sean Durzi missed a large chunk of the season. Utah is close, and it'll be interesting to see if they can get over the hump and be one of the last eight standing in the West next April.

20. Detroit Red Wings (+2)

With Cam Talbot in peak form between the pipes, the Red Wings continue to hang around the Eastern Conference playoff picture. Detroit has won three of four games, the only loss a devastating 2-1 OT defeat at the hands of St. Louis in a game they led 1-0 with under a minute left. Still, Talbot has allowed just seven goals in that span, allowing his club to remain in the race — and get a jump in the NHL Power Rankings. But with the Canadiens winning five games in a row, there really is no more room for error at all. The Wings have six games left and are six points behind the Habs. Despite having a game in hand, Detroit will need to win at least five, if not six of those contests. Considering all of them are against playoff teams, it's going to take a herculean effort. It goes without saying that Tuesday night's monumental tilt against Montreal at the Bell Centre is a must-win — in regulation.

21. Vancouver Canucks (-1)

The Canucks haven't managed to advance to the postseason in back-to-back years since 2011-12 and 2012-13 — and it looks like that streak will continue in 2025. A 3-2 regulation loss on Sunday night to the Golden Knights was the final nail in the coffin for a Vancouver team that has battled drama, injuries and underperforming stars all campaign long. Things got bleaker and bleaker for the Canucks as the Blues just kept on winning, but it didn't help that Rick Tocchet's club has lost four of five games — and three of those in regulation. The dream is over in British Columbia, and that's a nightmare after this franchise came within one victory of a trip to the Western Conference Final last year. It'll be intriguing to see if Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson are still part of the equation come October.

22. Buffalo Sabres (+4)

Despite being long out of the postseason race, the Sabres just continue to win — and score goals — as of late. Led by Tage Thompson, Buffalo has come out on top in four consecutive games and seven in eight tries dating back to March 23. Even more impressively, they've managed to score a ridiculous 40 goals in that span. Obviously, it's way too little, too late, but it at least gives the fans in Western New York something to cheer about down the stretch. Unlike the team right below them in the NHL Power Rankings, the Sabres are not going away quietly, and they'll look to continue winning prolifically with six games left in their regular-season. Whether or not it will give them any jump to start 2025-26 is unknown, but this roster has been nothing short of potent since the middle of March.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets (-2)

After a true cinderella season for the 2024-25 Blue Jackets, they went as quietly as you can possibly go at the most critical juncture of their campaign. Despite Columbus beating Nashville 8-4 to begin the week, they then lost back-to-back-to-back games to Colorado, Toronto and Ottawa. In those last two games, they weren't able to score a single goal, being shut out by Anthony Stolarz (5-0) on Saturday and Linus Ullmark (4-0) on Sunday. And that's curtains on the Jackets' playoff hopes — they're now eight points back of the Canadiens with only six games left. A disappointing ending, but it really was an encouraging year for a Columbus team that was widely expected to be bottom-feeders in the Metropolitan Division. They overcame tragedy and a plethora of untimely injuries to remain in the postseason race right until April. That should give GM Don Waddell and the franchise a lot of hope going into an important summer.

24. Pittsburgh Penguins (-1)

Although it will officially be a third consecutive season without playoff hockey in Pennsylvania, Sidney Crosby continues to prove why he's one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. After already breaking a less-talked-about Gretzky feat when he recorded his 20th consecutive point-per-game campaign, No. 87 put the team on his back against a Stars team that had won seven games in a row on Saturday afternoon. Crosby recorded a hat trick and added an assist in a 5-3 triumph in Texas, helping the Penguins put together one of their most improbable wins of the season. Although it'll be another disappointing campaign for Pittsburgh, it's still a treat to watch Sid the Kid dominate the league after all these years. It'll be interesting to see if the 37-year-old can help this aging roster return to the playoffs another time or two before he retires.

25. New York Islanders (no change)

We all know the biggest thing that happened in New York this week had nothing to do with the Islanders. Although the team earned an impressive win in the game that saw Ovechkin break Gretzky's record, it's not really going to matter at all to their fast-fading playoff hopes. Despite beating Minnesota 3-1 two days earlier, those two victories came on the heels of six consecutive losses. With that, the Isles are a full seven points back of the Canadiens for the final wildcard berth in the Eastern Conference — with only six games left. Anthony Duclair is taking some time away from the team after head coach Patrick Roy called his play “god-awful” last week. Obviously, that's not ideal for anyone in the organization. It's been a tough go in Long Island this year, and after first-round losses in each of the last two postseasons, New York will not get the opportunity to rectify either of those defeats in 2025.

26. Anaheim Ducks (-2)

The Ducks looked like they were going to make a second-half playoff push after winning seven games in eight tries between January 23 – February 22. And although they haven't been bad since, Anaheim has played just under .500 hockey over the last month-and-a-half, and their fading postseason hopes officially ended last week. That has them taking a slight tumble in the NHL Power Rankings. Hard to keep pace with a team like the Blues that just keeps on winning. Either way, the Ducks have lost two in a row and three of four, and look mighty ready for the offseason. They'll play six more times before that happens, including a busy four-game slate in Week 26 against the Oilers, Flames, Kings and Avalanche between now and Sunday.

27. Seattle Kraken (+1)

After five losses in six tries — including a pair of regulation losses to the Stars last weekend — the Kraken put together two of their better games of the season in Week 25. Seattle crushed Vancouver 5-0 on Wednesday night before shellacking San Jose 5-1 three nights later. Joey Daccord was excellent between the pipes in both tilts, making a combined 48 saves on 49 shots. If this squad hopes to return to playoff contention next year, the 28-year-old will be a catalyst. In four seasons of existence, this will be the third without playoff puck in the Emerald City. That's got to be disappointing for Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson, who certainly hoped for better after signing long-term deals in Seattle. The Kraken remain on the road for their last three games away games in 2024-25, passing through Los Angeles, Utah and Las Vegas this week.

28. Philadelphia Flyers (+1)

Things have been better for the Flyers since John Tortorella's departure. Whether that has anything to do with the longtime head coach leaving is hard to say, but Philly won three games in a row for the first time since early February last week, dispatching the Canadiens, Sabres and Predators, in that order. The fact they managed to score 15 goals in that span certainly doesn't hurt, either. Although the week ended with a 3-2 loss to the surging Habs, the Flyers are getting a little bump in the NHL Power Rankings, although it won't mean much at this point in the campaign. With five games left in the regular-season, Philadelphia looks destined to finish dead last in the Metropolitan Division for the first time since 2021-22.

29. Boston Bruins (-2)

There was a time not too long ago when it looked like the Bruins would not win again in 2024-25. Mired in a brutal 10-game losing streak between March 13 – April 3, Boston finally got back in the W column in surprising fashion, shutting out Andersen and the Hurricanes 5-0 on Saturday. Considering how good the Swedish netminder had been, that was a stunning result — and of course, David Pastrnak had a hand in all five of the goals. The B's followed it up with a 5-3 loss to the Sabres the next night; make that 11 losses in 12 tries for a roster that just cannot wait for the season to be over. It'll be interesting to see what GM Don Sweeney does during the offseason to ensure this is a one-off in Massachusetts. With a healthy Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm in 2025-26, along with a few tweaks, the Bruins should be much better next year. But if you told a fan of this team at the beginning of the year that Boston would finish in the basement of the Eastern Conference, they would have called you crazy.

30. Nashville Predators (no change)

Yet again, the Predators are entrenched in the No. 30 spot in the NHL Power Rankings. Nashville is undoubtedly the worst team in the National besides Chicago and San Jose, but at this point, they aren't really that far ahead of the league's two most futile rosters. Andrew Brunette's team has now lost six games in a row after a tight 2-1 home defeat to the Canadiens on Sunday night. Things just keep on getting worse in Smashville, and it's hard to see the head coach still having a job in Tennessee come October. After a terrific 2023-24 season, the fact this club has won just 27 times in 77 tries this time around is just outrageous. Mercifully, there's only five games left until the checked out roster limps into what will be a long, long summer.

31. Chicago Blackhawks (+1)

It hasn't exactly been a sophomore slump for Connor Bedard, but it's hard to call the 2024-25 season a step forward for the former No. 1 overall pick. Although he's managed to lead the Blackhawks with 60 points in 77 games, his minus-38 is just ghastly. The expectation is that general manager Kyle Davidson will make a couple of big swings this summer to really try and improve the supporting cast, but let's call it what it is: it's been another terrible year in the Windy City. This roster is still far from playoff contention after winning just 22 of 77 games. The Sharks remain four points back, but have a game in hand. It'll be interesting to see who ends up finishing in the NHL's basement — and who gets the luxury of yet another first overall pick come June.

32. San Jose Sharks (-1)

The Sharks enjoyed a couple of weeks out of the basement, but in Week 26, they're back to an all-too-familiar spot. As both San Jose and Chicago continue to tank admirably, it's the California franchise that gets the No. 32 slot in the NHL Power Rankings after five losses in a row and a couple of drubbings in that span. The Sharks lost 6-1 to the Rangers, 8-1 to the Kings and 5-1 to the Kraken, and that was enough to put them right back to the bottom. With six games left in their regular-season, this iteration of the roster has won just 20 games. It's better than last year, but still absolutely awful. Macklin Celebrini has enjoyed a solid rookie campaign on a truly abysmal team, but the way Hutson has played down the stretch, it doesn't look like the Calder Trophy is in the cards for the 18-year-old.