We're set for another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we take a look at the conclusion of this upcoming cross-conference series between playoff-bound teams. The Memphis Grizzlies (45-32) will take on the Detroit Pistons (42-34) as Memphis leads the season series 1-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Grizzlies-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently sixth in the Western Conference and tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Playoffs spot. They most recently beat the Miami Heat 110-108 on a Ja Morant buzzer beater, breaking a four-game losing streak and holding their positional standing for the time being.

The Detroit Pistons are sixth in the Eastern Conference and tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the five-spot ahead of the Playoffs. The recently dropped 119-103 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, marking a 5-5 split over their last 10 games. They'll need to end this final five-game stretch with some wins if they want to improve their standing.

Here are the Grizzlies-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pistons Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -116

Detroit Pistons: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 239.5 (-112)

Under: 239.5 (-108)

How To Watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Why the Grizzlies Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Memphis Grizzlies have been seriously sliding as of late, losing seven of their last 10 games. They went from a team that was second in the West to now fighting for a playoff position on solid ground. Their last effort over the Miami Heat was a much-needed one and Ja Morant stepped up to the moment when it mattered most. With upcoming games against the Timberwolves and Nuggets, they'll have to keep this forward momentum going to have a chance at securing their spot.

JA MORANT CALLED GAME IN MIAMI 📞🚨 Grizzlies snap the Heat's 6-game winning streak!pic.twitter.com/l8eONXwiKq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet



Zach Edey also stepped up big for the Grizzlies against Miami with 13 total rebounds in a dominant effort, giving the Grizzlies numerous second-chances on the offensive end. With him manning the middle, it allows Jaren Jackson Jr. to spread his game a bit and leak defenders away from the painted area. The front court pair is proving to be extremely effective in the pick-and-roll with Ja Morant, so expect the bigs of Memphis to have a strong advantage here against an undersized Pistons team.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons have cooled off a bit following their dominant run through March, but Cade Cunningham hasn't lost a step in posting his best Regular Season as an NBA pro. Ironically, he also beat the Miami Heat with a buzzer-beater of his own and the Pistons have gone 3-3 since that game. While they're not losing position in the standings, winning-out could mean the difference between their current six-seed and leapfrogging the Milwaukee Bucks for their five-seed.



Denis Schroder has proven to be a great option for this team off the bench and his ability to cut through the defense with his drives oftentimes leaves his teammates open to score from three. Malik Beasley has also had the best scoring season of his career thus far and adds to the gritty toughness of this team with his work on defense. We should see a chippy game out of both teams, but the Pistons have been known to back teams down with their physicality and play a hard game in the paint.

Final Grizzlies-Pistons Prediction & Pick

While the Grizzlies should be bouncing back with momentum following Ja Morant's buzzer-beater, the Detroit Pistons still have something to play for as their race with the Bucks tightens up. The Pistons boast a 21-16 record at home this season while the Grizzlies are also a positive 20-18 on the road. Still, the Pistons have been the better covering team overall with a 40-32 record ATS, 18-19 ATS when playing at home.

The Grizzlies handled the Pistons 131-111 the first time these two teams played, but it's worth noting Cade Cunningham wasn't in that game, making all the offensive difference for the Pistons. His scoring and passing is so vital to their offense and they're bound to have a much better time against the Memphis defense with his slashing through the paint.

Still, I think the size of the Grizzlies inside with Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey will be too much for the Pistons to handle as Ja Morant will remain a constant scoring threat along the perimeter. Let's roll with the Grizzlies to cover on the road.

Final Grizzlies-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies -1 (-110)