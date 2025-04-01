ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Guardians have been solid to start the season, while the Padres have opened the year red-hot and are undefeated entering this game against the Guardians. This should be an intriguing matchup for both teams in San Diego. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Padres prediction and pick.

Guardians-Padres Projected Starters

Logan Allen vs. Michael King

Logan Allen (8-5) with a 5.73 ERA and a 1.58 WHIP

Last Start:

Away Splits: 5-4 (5.20 ERA)

Michael King (0-0) with a 10.13 ERA and a 3.00 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed three runs on four hits, four walks, and three strikeouts.

Home Splits: (0-0) 10.13 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Padres Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +142

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Padres

Time: 9:40 pm ET/6:40 pm PT

TV: SDPA/CLEG

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Guardians were great last season and finished with a 92-69 record, and then they are 2-1 so far this season. Their bats were underwhelming the previous season, but they have started the year playing very well. They had one of the best pitching staffs in the MLB last year, and they have started this year playing well in comparison. Brayan Rocchio, Carlos Santana, Lane Thomas, Bo Naylor, Kyle Manzardo, and Steven Kwan have been key to their offense this year. Tanner Bibee is the best pitcher on the roster, but Ben Lively and Logan Allen have also been solid pieces. This pitching staff needs to carry the Guardians because this offense still has a lot of question marks.

The Guardians are starting Logan Allen on the mound. Last season, he had an 8-5 record, a 5.73 ERA, and a 1.58 WHIP. Allen allowed 63 runs on 113 hits with 41 walks and 79 strikeouts through 97.1 innings. He also had a K/BB ratio of 1.9. Allen had a solid, at best, season last year. This is a tough matchup against the Padres because San Diego has a loaded offense, and they can beat the Guardians because of that alone. It will be a very tough matchup.

The Guardians have talent behind the plate on offense, even after the offseason. They were 22nd in team batting average at .238 and have jumped to eighth this season, with a .263 average. Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo led the way in this year's different batting categories. Kwan leads the team in batting average at .500 and in total hits with six. This offense should show up because King has not played well this season.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Padres were great last season on their way to a 93-69 record, and they have jumped out to a 4-0 record this season after sweeping the Braves. The key is with their offense, where they were the best in the MLB last season, and they have already been a top-10 unit since this season started. In comparison, their pitching was also solid, and they started the season red-hot. Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill, Luis Arraez, and Jake Cronenworth have been the most significant keys behind the plate. Their pitching has also been excellent, thanks to Michael King, Dylan Cease, and Nick Pivetta playing well up to this point in the season.

The Padres are starting Michael King on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 10.13 ERA, and a 3.00 WHIP. Through 2.2 innings, he allowed three runs on four hits with four walks and three strikeouts. King is very talented, but in his first start this season, he struggled and was yanked early in the game. This is an intriguing matchup because the Guardians are playing well on offense, but they don't have as much talent on paper.

The Padres' offense has been great this year. They were first in team batting average last season at .263, and they have opened the year with a .270 batting average. The offense is highlighted mainly by Tatis Jr. and Merrill, who lead the way in most batting categories. Tatis leads in batting average at .467, in home runs with one, in OBP at .529, and in hits with seven total. Then, Merrill is the RBI leader with five. This offense has an intriguing matchup against Allen, but they are one of the best in the MLB and have that advantage on this side.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Guardians have gotten off to a good start, but the Padres are on a different level now. King has struggled, but he should bounce back, and the Padres win and cover at home to open the season at 5-0.

Final Guardians-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+130)