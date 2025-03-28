ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Raptors prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors promises to be an intriguing contest. The Hornets, led by LaMelo Ball's dynamic playmaking, will face a Raptors team that has shown resilience despite injuries. Toronto's pace and youth could challenge Charlotte's defense, which has struggled at times. The Hornets will need to control the tempo and capitalize on scoring opportunities to secure a win. With both teams looking to improve their standings, this game could be a high-scoring affair, especially if the Hornets' offense clicks and the Raptors' defense falters. Expect a competitive and fast-paced game.

Here are the Hornets-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Hornets-Raptors Odds

Charlotte Hornets: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Toronto Raptors: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hornets vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Hornets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Charlotte Hornets, despite their 18-54 record, have a legitimate shot at not only winning but also covering the spread against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. LaMelo Ball's stellar performance this season, averaging 25.2 points and 7.3 assists per game, gives the Hornets a dynamic playmaker who can exploit the Raptors' defensive weaknesses. The Hornets have shown flashes of offensive potential, recently putting up 115 points against the Knicks in a convincing win. This offensive output, coupled with the Raptors' struggles on defense (allowing 115.7 points per game, ranking 21st in the league), sets the stage for a high-scoring affair that favors Charlotte.

Furthermore, the Raptors' inconsistent form, going 2-4 in their last six games, suggests vulnerability. The Hornets, coming off a morale-boosting victory, will be eager to build on that momentum. Miles Bridges' contributions on both ends of the floor, averaging 7.8 rebounds and leading the team in blocks, could be crucial in neutralizing the Raptors' frontcourt. Additionally, the Hornets have been more efficient from beyond the arc, making 13.3 three-pointers per game compared to the Raptors' 11.5, which could be a deciding factor in a close contest. With the Raptors potentially overlooking the struggling Hornets, Charlotte has a prime opportunity to surprise and cover the spread, capitalizing on Toronto's defensive lapses and their own improved offensive rhythm.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors are poised to secure a victory and cover the spread against the Charlotte Hornets in Friday's matchup. Despite their challenging season, the Raptors have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in their recent performances. Their ability to compete at a high level was evident in their dominant 30-point victory over the Brooklyn Nets. This win, coupled with their competitive showings against stronger opponents, suggests that the Raptors are finding their rhythm at the right time.

Furthermore, the Raptors' offensive capabilities cannot be underestimated. Their team has consistently shown the ability to put up points, as evidenced by their 126-point performance in their win against the Utah Jazz. The Raptors' three-point shooting prowess, with a 3PAr (three-point attempt rate) of 0.359 in that game, could be a key factor against the Hornets' defense. Additionally, Toronto's ability to draw fouls and get to the free-throw line, as shown by their impressive FTr (free throw rate) of 0.375 against Orlando, could provide crucial easy points in a close contest. With the Hornets struggling defensively this season, the Raptors' offensive firepower and improved team chemistry make them strong candidates to not only win but also cover the spread in Friday's game.

Final Hornets-Raptors Prediction & Pick

The Toronto Raptors are favored to win and cover the spread against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena. Despite their struggles this season, the Raptors boast a stronger roster led by Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl. Barnes, in particular, has been a standout with his all-around contributions on offense and defense. Toronto’s rebounding edge (45.0 per game, 10th in the NBA) and ability to capitalize on second-chance opportunities could exploit Charlotte’s defensive vulnerabilities. Additionally, the Raptors have performed well against the spread recently, going 7-3 in their last 10 games.

On the other hand, the Hornets have struggled offensively, ranking near the bottom of the league in points per game (105.8). While LaMelo Ball is capable of creating scoring opportunities, Charlotte’s lack of shooting efficiency (34.2% from three-point range) makes it difficult to keep pace with Toronto’s balanced attack. The Raptors’ ability to control tempo and limit turnovers will likely frustrate Charlotte’s defense. Given Toronto’s home-court advantage and recent betting trends, they are well-positioned to secure a win and cover the spread against a Hornets team that has lost three straight road games.

Final Hornets-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -6.5 (-110), Over 216.5 (-110)