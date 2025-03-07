ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack Big 12 teams finish their regular season as Iowa State visits Kansas State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Kansas State prediction and pick.

Iowa State comes into the game 22-8 on the year, with a 12-7 record in Big 12 play. That places them in fifth place in the Big 12. They opened the year 15-1, with the only loss being a two-point loss to Auburn. They would then lose four of their next six. Iowa State would then win four in a row but have lost three of the last four games. Last time out, Iowa State faced BYU. BYU led by nine at the end of the first half, but Iowa State would come back and tie the game. This would lead to overtime, and then double overtime, where BYU would win the game 88-85.

Meanwhile, Kansas State is 15-15 on the year, and 9-10 in conference play, placing them in eighth in the Big 12. Kansas State started the year strong, going 6-2. Still, they would lose nine of their next ten games. Kansas State would then win six straight, before four straight losses. Since then, Kansas State has won two in a row. Last time out, they faced Cincinnati. Cincinnati would lead by three at the end of the first half, but Kansas State would make the comeback. Kansas State would go on to win the game 54-49.

Here are the Iowa State-Kansas State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Kansas State Odds

Iowa State: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -260

Kansas State: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked 11th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 27th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting seventh in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 31st in the nation in points per game while sitting 49th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are great at moving the ball, sitting 70th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 105th in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Iowa State is led by Curtis Jones this year. He comes into the game with 16.7 points per game this year, while he adds 4.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.2 assists per game while adding 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with 7.5 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 12.7 points per game while adding 2.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic is scoring 11.2 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds per game this year.

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is ranked 62nd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 105th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 39th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kansas State has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 84th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 60th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great against the three this year, sitting 54th in the nation against the three this year.

David N'Guessan leads the way for Kansas State, leading the team in points and rebounds this year. He comes in with 13.1 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, he has 1.5 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Brendan Hausen. Hausen comes into the game with 11.4 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds per game this year.

Meanwhile, Dug McDaniel leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 4.9 assists per game this year while adding 11.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game this year. Finally, Coleman Hawkins has 10.6 points per game while adding 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He also leads the team with 1.9 steals per game this year.

Final Iowa State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

While Iowa State has been great on offense and Kansas State better on defense, it is the difference between the Iowa State defense and Kansas State offense that will determine the game. Iowa State is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 70th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Kansas State is 201st in points per game and 199th in shooting efficiency. Further, Iowa State is 15th in the nation in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio while Kansas State is 93rd in assist-to-turnover ratio. Take Iowa State in this one.

Final Iowa State-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -6.5 (-105)