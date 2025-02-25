ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa State is one of the best teams in the country, while Oklahoma State has had a rough season and needs a big win. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa State-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

Iowa State is 21-6 this season, with notable wins against Marquette, Baylor, Texas Tech, and Kansas. They also have some notable losses to Auburn, West Virginia, Arizona, Kansas State, Kansas, and Houston. Iowa State is dealing with some injuries, but Curtis Jones should be back after being sick. Jones can come back and make a giant statement against Oklahoma State on the road in this matchup.

Oklahoma State is 13-14 this season, with notable wins against Kansas State, Utah, and UCF. However, they have also suffered significant losses against Oklahoma, Houston, West Virginia, Utah, BYU, Arizona, Texas Tech twice, and Kansas. Bryce Thompson and Marchelus Avery need to be Superman in this matchup for the Cowboys, especially at home.

Here are the Iowa State-Oklahoma State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Oklahoma State Odds

Iowa State: -10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -520

Oklahoma State: +10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +255

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State's offense has been one of the best in the Big 12 and much improved. They score 80.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48%, and have a three-point percentage of 35%. This offense is also just outside the top 20 on KenPom, with an adjusted offensive efficiency rating of 120.2.

Five Cyclones average over double digits in scoring, and the best scorer on the team is Curtis Jones, who averages 17.2 points per game. Jones should be back for this matchup after being sick. The best passer on the team is Keshon Gilbert, who averages 4.5 assists per game. Gilbert should be back after suffering an injury. The Cyclones are averaging 15 assists per game as a team.

Iowa State's offense can score on anyone. It is balanced and highly efficient. On this side of the court, the Cyclones should score easily on the Cowboys.

Iowa State's defense has been arguably as good as or better than its offense. They allow 67 points per game, 42% from the field, and 33.9% from behind the arc. On KenPom, the Cyclones have the ninth-ranked adjusted defense, with a 93.5 rating.

This frontcourt has been underwhelming. Joshua Jefferson has been great, but they don't have much next to him. Jefferson leads the team in rebounding with 7.7 per game. Then, Dishon Jackson leads the team in blocks, averaging one block per game.

On the perimeter, the Cyclones have one of the best defenses in the country. Five Cyclones are averaging at least one steal, and Jefferson is tied with Tamin Lipsey for the team lead in steals with 2.1 per game. The Cyclones have the defense to shut down the Cowboys in Stillwater completely.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State has struggled this season on offense. They score 73 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 42.6%, and a three-point percentage of 32.3%. This is also the 136th-ranked adjusted offense on KenPom, with a 109.4 rating.

Three Cowboys are averaging over double digits this season, with Bryce Thompson emerging as the most consistent scorer on the roster, averaging 12.4 points per game. Avery is also just behind with 12 points per game. The biggest issue with this offense is that they can't move the ball well. They only average 12.6 assists per game, and the leader in assists on the team is Arturo Dean, who averages 3.2 per game.

This is a bad matchup against an elite Iowa State defense. The Cyclones should have zero issues slowing down and outright shutting down the Cowboys on the road in this game. The Cyclones have a significant advantage in this game.

Oklahoma State's defense has also had a rough season this year. They allow 76.7 points per game, 46.8% from the field, and 36% from behind the arc. It also has the 105th-ranked defensive rating on KenPom, at 104.1.

The frontcourt has struggled to do much this season. Abou Ousmane leads the team in rebounding with 5.3 per game and in blocks with one per game.

However, they are slightly better when it comes to on-ball defense. Three players average at least one steal, and Arturo Dean is the leader, with 2.1 per game. This defense is in for a long game in this matchup against an Iowa State offense that is balanced and can beat you in multiple ways.

Final Iowa State-Oklahoma Sate Prediction & Pick

Iowa State is easily the better team in this game. Their offense can beat Oklahoma State in multiple ways, and their defense can completely shut them down. The Cyclones should easily win and cover on the road in Stillwater.

Final Iowa State-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State -10.5 (-102)