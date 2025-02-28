ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Friday with a matchup between Iowa and Northwestern. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Iowa-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Friday's matchup between Iowa and Northwestern features two teams desperately seeking momentum as the Big Ten Tournament approaches. Both squads sport identical 15-13 (6-11 Big Ten) records, making this a crucial contest for seeding. The Wildcats, led by Nick Martinelli's impressive 20.1 points per game, have won two straight road games and look to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Iowa, powered by Payton Sandfort's 16.4 points per game, aims to snap a two-game skid. Keep an eye on the battle beyond the arc, as both teams excel in three-point shooting. With tournament implications on the line, expect a tightly contested affair at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Here are the Iowa-Northwestern College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Iowa-Northwestern Odds

Iowa: +3.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +142

Northwestern: -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -172

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Iowa Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa's high-powered offense and recent momentum give them a significant edge as they prepare to face Northwestern on Friday. The Hawkeyes, averaging an impressive 85.7 points per game, have shown their ability to overwhelm opponents with their scoring prowess. This was evident in their recent 85-79 victory over Washington, where they demonstrated their resilience by overcoming a first-half deficit with a blistering second-half performance. Iowa's ability to catch fire from beyond the arc, as seen when they converted 5-of-7 three-point attempts in the second half against Washington, could prove too much for Northwestern's defense to handle.

Furthermore, Iowa's women's team's recent 79-66 victory over Michigan showcases the program's overall strength and winning culture. This positive energy is likely to carry over to the men's team as they face Northwestern. The Wildcats, while coming off a 75-63 win against Minnesota, have shown vulnerability, particularly in their inability to hold leads, as demonstrated in their recent 68-64 loss to Nebraska where they squandered a 20-point advantage. Iowa's offensive firepower, combined with Northwestern's tendency to falter in the second half, sets the stage for the Hawkeyes to potentially exploit this weakness. With Iowa's balanced scoring attack and their ability to heat up from long range, they are poised to outlast Northwestern in what promises to be an exciting Big Ten matchup.

Why Northwestern Will Cover The Spread/Win

Northwestern's recent momentum and defensive prowess give them a significant edge as they prepare to host Iowa on Friday night. The Wildcats are coming off an impressive 75-63 road victory against Minnesota, where they showcased their ability to control the game from start to finish1. Junior Nick Martinelli's breakout performance, scoring a Big Ten career-high 29 points, demonstrates the team's offensive potential. Northwestern's defense has been particularly stingy lately, holding opponents under 70 points in three consecutive contests for the first time since February 2024. This defensive consistency will be crucial against an Iowa team that has struggled on the road this season.

Iowa's recent form has been concerning, with the team dropping four of their last five games, including a demoralizing 81-61 loss to Illinois. The Hawkeyes' offense, which typically averages 83.1 points per game, was held to a season-low 61 points in that defeat. Northwestern's ability to disrupt opponents' rhythms, as evidenced by forcing 13 turnovers against Minnesota, could prove troublesome for Iowa's struggling offense. Additionally, the Wildcats' home-court advantage at Welsh-Ryan Arena, where they've gone 11-4 this season, will provide an extra boost. With Northwestern's balanced scoring attack, led by Martinelli and supported by players like Ty Berry and Brooks Barnhizer, the Wildcats are poised to exploit Iowa's defensive vulnerabilities and secure a crucial Big Ten victory.

Final Iowa-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

In a pivotal Big Ten matchup, Northwestern is poised to edge out Iowa in a closely contested battle at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats' recent defensive prowess, holding opponents under 70 points in their last three games, will be the key factor against Iowa's high-scoring offense. Nick Martinelli's hot hand, coming off a career-high 29-point performance, should continue to lead Northwestern's balanced attack. Iowa's road struggles and recent offensive inconsistencies will likely persist against the Wildcats' stifling defense.

While Iowa's ability to heat up from beyond the arc could keep the game close, Northwestern's home-court advantage and momentum will ultimately prove decisive. Expect a back-and-forth affair with multiple lead changes, but Northwestern's defensive stops in crucial moments will secure the victory and cover the spread at home on Friday night. This win will bolster Northwestern's conference standing and deal another blow to Iowa's struggling season.

Final Iowa-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Northwestern -3.5 (-115), Over 150.5 (-115)