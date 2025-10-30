ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two featherweight prospects collide at UFC Vegas 110 as Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) takes on Yadier del Valle (9-0). It is time to continue our UFC odds series with a Dulgarian-del Valle prediction and pick.

Dulgarian, 29, has not fought since September 2024, when he bounced back from his first career loss with a second-round submission of Brendan Marotte. The win improved his UFC record to 2-1, following a debut win over Francis Marshall and a decision loss to Christian Rodriguez.

Del Valle, 29, will make his third walk to the Octagon and second as a UFC fighter. After earning his contract on Dana White's Contender Series, the Cuban ran through Connor Matthews in his promotional debut, needing less than three minutes to get the rear-naked choke finish. He will bring a 9-0 undefeated record into the bout with Dulgarian.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 Odds: Isaac Dulgarian-Yadier del Valle Odds

Isaac Dulgarian: -270

Yadier del Valle: +220

Over 2.5 rounds: +130

Under 2.5 rounds: -166

Why Isaac Dulgarian Will Win

Dulgarian has a loss to Christian Rodriguez, but so does every other undefeated prospect who has ever faced “CeeRod” in the UFC. That does not take away from how bright a prospect he still is with some of the best wrestling in the division.

A former Division II wrestler, Dulgarian never wastes any time getting to his strengths. He averages over five takedowns per 15 minutes in the cage and has taken down all three of his UFC opponents. ‘The Midwest Choppa' has controlled each of his three opponents, including Rodriguez, for at least 60 percent of the fight.

Del Valle is a strong grappler, but lacks the technique to keep up with Dulgarian. He is a wild striker who wants to brawl, which often leaves his hips wide open for the taking. Dulgarian has shot a takedown within the first 30 seconds of each fight and should have success with that same game plan against del Valle.

Why Yadier del Valle Will Win

Del Valle does not have the wrestling credentials to match Dulgarian, but he will be much more potent in that area than most of the latter's previous opponents. While del Valle is not the most technical grappler, he is extremely strong for the division, with an excellent center of gravity and superb cardio.

If Dulgarian cannot hold him down, del Valle will be looking to hurt him every second the fight is on the feet. Nobody ever needs to encourage del Valle, who has averaged 7.49 significant strikes per minute in his last two fights, to push a pace. His cardio and sheer will are impressively solid considering how much muscle he carries and how hard he throws each shot.

Del Valle can wrestle, but this will look like a classic striker vs. grappler matchup. If del Valle can survive the first round, Dulgarian's pace has dramatically slowed in the only two fights he was in that lasted longer than five minutes.

Final Isaac Dulgarian-Yadier del Valle Prediction & Pick

Both guys are all gas and no breaks, so this fight will be wild for as long as it lasts. The outcome will depend on where the fight takes place, with Dulgarian clearly wanting a grappling match and del Valle looking to stand and bang.

Dulgarian should be able to take del Valle down early, and what happens next will tell the tale of the fight. Dulgarian does tend to fade late, but del Valle will have to survive an early onslaught before that happens. Even in his loss to Rodriguez, Dulgarian still swept the first round on all three judges' scorecards.

Del Valle has a decent wrestling base, but his hips are wide open, and he does not show enough grappling knowledge off his back to be confident in. While he often relies on his clinch game, even that is extremely limited and dependent on his strength.

Del Valle will have a significant advantage if this fight reaches the latter half, but the clear difference in grappling will be evident early. Dulgarian is the best fighter del Valle has faced by a wide margin to this point and should be able to show levels on the ground.

Final Isaac Dulgarian-Yadier del Valle Prediction & Pick: Isaac Dulgarian (-270), Under 2.5 (-166)