WWE star AJ Lee has confirmed her new role in the film industry.

There is no stopping AJ Lee now. Since her in-ring return earlier this year, Lee has been on fire. The former Divas Champion is now also scheduled to be a part of her first WarGames match later this week at Survivor Series: WarGames.

However, just days before the PLE, Lee appeared for an interview on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast. Discussing running her Scrappy Heart Productions with actress Aimee Garcia, Lee confirmed her upcoming collaboration with Japan's Toei Animation.

“We just wrote our second feature. I think I have permission to say it,” she said. “I think this is the first time anyone’s hearing this. So we’re breaking news. Another example of manifestation. One of my favorites, I love anime so much.

“They did Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z. And like these things that raised me. And so we are writing a movie for Toei Animation. I think that’s all I can say. But just such a dream come true to be in their office and see, like all Dragon Ball Z figures everywhere,” she concluded.

Toei Animation is known for its highly-appreciated projects, including Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon, Digimon, and even multiple Hollywood collaborations like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men, and many more. Lee has yet to confirm whether her forthcoming collaboration with Toei will be a Japanese or American production, which could solidify her stronghold in Hollywood.

Lee and Garcia were also co-writers of the Netflix original movie Blade of the 47 Ronin.

AJ Lee's career outside WWE

Before her return to WWE in 2025, the former Divas Champion wrestled her last match in 2015 before quietly retiring from the sport. The decade-long gap in her pro-wrestling career saw her excel in multiple new ventures.

AJ Lee has successfully acted and worked as a producer for multiple films, increasing her portfolio in the entertainment sector. Lee is also an active advocate for mental health awareness and animal welfare, alongside her status as a New York Times Best-selling author.