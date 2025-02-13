ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues continues on the main card with a fight between Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov in the lightweight division. Bonfim bounced back after suffering his first UFC defeat when he came away with the unanimous decision victory meanwhile, Sadykhov fought to a draw in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Bonfim-Sadykhov prediction and pick.

Ismael Bonfim (20-4) after suffering his first defeat in nearly 9 years against Benoit Saint-Denis, was able to bounce back with a dominant performance against Vinc Pichel in his last fight. Bonfim will be looking to get on his first winning streak of his UFC career when he takes on Nazim Sadykhov this weekend.

Nazim Sadykhov (9-1-1) took a nine-fight winning streak into his last fight with Viacheslav Borshchev and fought to a very entertaining draw. Sadykhov will be looking to get back into the win column with a statement victory against Ismael Bonfim this weekend at UFC Vegas 102.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Ismael Bonfim-Nazim Sadykhov Odds

Ismael Bonfim: -218

Nazim Sadykhov: +180

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Ismael Bonfim Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Vinc Pichel – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 13 (9 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Ismael Bonfim is poised to outclass Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 102, leveraging his superior striking and defensive skills. Bonfim's impressive striking output of 5.80 significant strikes per minute, coupled with a 54% accuracy rate, demonstrates his ability to overwhelm opponents1. His defensive prowess is equally noteworthy, absorbing only 3.16 strikes per minute while boasting a 70% significant strike defense1. This combination of offensive firepower and defensive acumen should prove too much for Sadykhov to handle.

Furthermore, Bonfim's well-rounded skill set and experience against top-tier opponents give him a distinct edge. His takedown defense of 76% suggests he can keep the fight standing where he excels. Bonfim's recent victory over Vinc Pichel showcased his ability to control the pace and land significant damage2. While Sadykhov is a rising talent, Bonfim's superior striking efficiency, defensive capabilities, and overall experience make him the favorite to secure a decisive victory, potentially via a late stoppage or dominant decision.

Why Nazim Sadykhov Will Win

Last Fight: (D) Viacheslav Borshchev

Last 5: 4-0-1

Finishes: 8 (6 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Nazim Sadykhov is primed to upset Ismael Bonfim at UFC Vegas 102, showcasing his evolving skillset and momentum. The “Black Wolf” enters the Octagon with an impressive 9-1-1 record, unbeaten in his last ten fights. Sadykhov's aggressive style and finishing ability, evidenced by his six knockouts and two submissions, make him a constant threat. His recent performances, including a draw against the tough Viacheslav Borshchev, demonstrate his ability to compete at the highest level.

While Bonfim boasts more experience, Sadykhov's youth and hunger for success could be the deciding factor. The Azerbaijani fighter's takedown accuracy of 62% and solid takedown defense of 75% suggest he can dictate where the fight takes place23. Sadykhov's striking output of 4.94 significant strikes per minute, combined with his ability to mix in takedowns, presents a dynamic challenge for Bonfim. If Sadykhov can pressure Bonfim early and capitalize on his well-rounded skill set, he has a clear path to victory, potentially securing a late stoppage or a hard-fought decision win.

Final Ismael Bonfim-Nazim Sadykhov Prediction & Pick

The lightweight bout between Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov at UFC Vegas 102 promises to be an explosive encounter between two rising stars. Bonfim, with his impressive 19-4 record, brings a polished striking game and solid defensive skills to the Octagon. His ability to land 5.80 significant strikes per minute while maintaining a 70% striking defense showcases his technical prowess. Bonfim's experience against high-level competition, including his recent victory over Terrance McKinney, gives him a slight edge in terms of Octagon experience.

Sadykhov, however, shouldn't be underestimated. The “Black Wolf” enters the fight with an unbeaten streak of ten fights and a knack for finishing opponents. His aggressive style and 62% takedown accuracy present a unique challenge for Bonfim. The key for Sadykhov will be to pressure Bonfim early and mix his striking with takedown attempts to keep his opponent guessing. Ultimately, this fight could come down to who can impose their game plan more effectively. While Sadykhov's aggression and finishing ability make him dangerous, Bonfim's technical striking and superior defense are likely to be the deciding factors. Expect a closely contested battle with Bonfim emerging victorious via a hard-fought decision, utilizing his striking accuracy and defensive skills to outpoint the aggressive Sadykhov over three rounds.

Final Ismael Bonfim-Nazim Sadykhov Prediction & Pick: Ismael Bonfim (-218), Over 2.5 Rounds (-166)