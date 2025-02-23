ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks will head to Beantown for a showdown with the Boston Celtics. Atlantic Division rivals meet the TD Garden as we continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Celtics prediction and pick.

The Celtics lead the head-to-head series 306-109. Additionally, they are 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Knicks, including 3-2 over the past five at the TD Garden. The Celtics have destroyed the Knicks twice this season, including a 131-104 thrashing on the road a few weeks ago.

Here are the Knicks-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Celtics Odds

New York Knicks: +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +240

Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Celtics

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are third in the Eastern Conference. But they have not looked good lately. Yes, they won the game against the Chicago Bulls on a game-winner but followed that up with a pathetic showing against the Cleveland Cavaliers the next day. That has been the story for the Knicks, as they seem to take down lesser opponents but follow it up with poor performances against elite opponents. It was more of the same when they last faced the Celtics, struggling to even keep up against them.

They fell into a major hole because they shot poorly. Unfortunately, their defense in both games highlighted how much work they need. The Knicks lost the boards 48-30 in their last showing against the Celtics, and it was not much better in the previous game against them.

While Karl-Anthony Towns has had some major milestones this season, he has struggled against the Celtics and must rectify that to give them a better chance to win. Likewise, Jalen Brunson must take better shots and work more fluidly with Towns and the rest of the offense.

The defense improving can give the Knicks a better chance of beating the Celtics. Sadly, allowing the Celtics to shoot 45.1 percent from the floor, including 48.7 percent from beyond the arc, is not a recipe for success. While the nine steals in the last game were nice, the nine turnovers were not. Additionally, they demonstrated their lack of muscle by blocking just one shot. That's not going to get it done in the NBA.

The Knicks will cover the spread if they can avoid a bad start and play better defense, including better shot-blocking. Then, they must box out and do a better job on the boards.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

What makes the Celtics unique is their varying ways of beating you. Sometimes, Jayson Tatum will dominate a game and score 40 points, as he did in the last game against the Knicks. Other times, Payton Pritchard will lead the Celtics with 30 points off the bench. Jaylen Brown or Kristaps Porzingis might lead the charge on some days.

The bottom line here is that the Celtics are an elite team and one of the most heavily favored teams to return to the NBA Finals and attempt to win their second title in a row. What makes them so dangerous is that they have players who can shoot, like Tatum, Brown, Pritchard, and Derrick White. Then, they have players like Porzingis and Al Horford, who can outmuscle you and frustrate you on defense and the boards. They are a tough team to beat because teams often struggle to win the little battles.

The Celtics tend to make their three-point shots when they win. Often, they will hit them in flurries, and it often allows them to pull away and win games without trouble.

The Celtics will cover the spread if Tatum, Brown, White, and White can continue to hit their stride and make shots from beyond the arc and in the paint. Then, they will win the board battle and suffocate Brunson and Towns when they attempt to maneuver, not allowing them to get the shots they want.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are 27-28-1 against the spread, while the Celtics are 24-31-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Knicks are 13-13 against the spread on the road, while the Celtics are 10-17 against the spread at home. The Knicks are 5-5-1 against the spread when facing the Atlantic Division, while the Celtics are 5-5 against the spread when facing the division.

The Knicks are capable of beating the Celtics. But will they? I doubt it. In fact, the Knicks have not proven to me this season that they can beat an elite team. While the Celtics are a worse team at home than they are on the road, I can still see them covering the spread unless Brunson and Towns play out of their minds.

Final Knicks-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics: -8.5 (-108)