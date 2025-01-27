ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Orlando Magic will battle the Miami Heat on Monday. It will be a divisional showdown at the Kaseya Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Magic-Heat prediction and pick.

The Heat lead the head-to-head series 80-61. Also, the Heat are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Magic, including 4-1 over their past five games against them at home. This will already be their fourth and last game of the season, as the Magic are attempting to win the season series. The Heat edged out the Magic 89-88 in the last game. However, the Magic blew out the Heat 116-97 earlier this season when they were fully healthy.

Here are the Magic-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Heat Odds

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -112

Miami Heat: +1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -104

Over: 207.5 (-108)

Under: 207.5 (-112)

How To Watch Magic vs. Heat

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Sun and FanDuel Sports Florida

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

Neither Paolo Banchero nor Franz Wagner played in the last two games against the Heat. Yet, both will play in this game. Wagner tied another franchise record recently with a 25-point fourth quarter, tying Tracy McGrady for the team record for most points in a single quarter. He hopes to continue where he left off as he faces the Heat for the first time since October.

When the Magic last beat the Heat on December 21, they found a way to win despite falling behind 40-28 after the first quarter. Furthermore, the Magic trailed 76-56 at halftime. The Magic rallied from a 25-point deficit and fueled the comeback with a dominant fourth quarter, where they outscored the Heat 37-8.

This win was more impressive because they did it without their two best players. Significantly, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the way with 24 points, while Goga Bitadze added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Cole Anthony was the true hero in this game, going off for 35 points off the bench.

The Magic shot 49.4 percent in this game, including 29.7 percent from the three-point line. Yet, their ability at the charity stripe propelled them forward as the Magic hit 88.9 percent of their chances at the line. The Magic had seven steals and nine blocked shots. Despite their 13 turnovers, the Magic overcame that and overpowered the Heat.

The Magic will cover the spread if Banchero and Wagner continue to play well and take advantage of their offensive opportunities. Then, they must continue to defend the rim well against the Heat, as they have allowed an average of 100 points over three games.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite not playing well all season, the Heat are just a half-game behind the Magic for the lead in the Southeast Division, mainly due to the Magic's recent struggles. But the Heat are dealing with a different issue completely.

Jimmy Butler has requested a trade, and it has caused the Heat to suspend him for two games. Ultimately, this is supposed to be the game where Butler returns from his suspension. Will he play? That is a lingering question as Butler reaches a boiling point with ownership.

The Heat have learned how to play through the controversy and even have a win over the Magic this season. Significantly, they trailed 31-22 after the first quarter of that game. The Heat allowed just 57 total points (19 per quarter) the rest of the season. Tyler Herro scored 20 points while shooting 8 for 17 from the floor. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 15 points. Meanwhile, Alec Burks had 17 points while shooting 4 for 5 off the bench.

The Heat shot just 40 percent from the floor in this game. Yet, they also shot 50 percent from the triples. The Heat also held the Magic to 44.2 percent from the floor, including a ridiculous 17.2 percent from beyond the arc. While they lost the board battle 42-35, their defense did more than enough, generating 14 steals and blocking six shots. The Heat could also benefit from being better with the ball, as they turned it over 20 times in this game.

The Heat will cover the spread if Herro can continue to produce and the rest of the team can find good shooting chances. Then, their defense must contain Banchero and Wagner.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Magic are 23-23-1 against the spread, while the Heat are 19-25 against the spread. Moreover, the Magic are 9-14 against the spread on the road, while the Heat are 9-11 against the spread at home. The Magic are 5-1 against the spread when facing the Southeast Division, while the Heat are 3-4 against the spread when facing their division.

When healthy, the Magic are the better team. Plus, the Heat are dealing with the Butler headache. Because of this, I see the Magic going into Miami and covering the spread on the road.

Final Magic-Heat Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-108)