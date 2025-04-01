ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Orlando Magic and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Spurs prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, April 1, in a matchup missing star power as Victor Wembanyama (knee) and De’Aaron Fox (ankle) are both sidelined. The Magic, led by Paolo Banchero (20.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG) and Franz Wagner, have been one of the league’s most improved teams, boasting a top-10 defensive rating. Meanwhile, the Spurs will lean on Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell to carry the offensive load, but their lack of depth without Wembanyama and Fox could be an issue. Orlando’s balanced attack and defensive edge make them the favorites to take control and secure a road win.

Here are the Magic-Spurs NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Spurs Odds

Orlando Magic: -4 (-108)

Moneyline: -180

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-112)

Moneyline: +152

Over: 220.5 (-112)

Under: 220.5 (-108)

How To Watch Magic vs. Spurs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are poised to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, thanks to their defensive dominance and the stellar play of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Orlando ranks among the league’s best defensively, allowing just 105.8 points per game while limiting opponents’ shots at the rim. This ability to congest the paint will be crucial against a Spurs team missing Victor Wembanyama, their primary interior threat. Banchero (25.9 PPG) and Wagner (24.2 PPG) have been on fire recently, combining for 45 points in their game against Sacramento, showcasing their offensive efficiency and versatility.

The Spurs have struggled since losing Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, going 8-13 without their stars. While Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan provide scoring options, San Antonio’s lack of depth and defensive lapses—allowing 121 points to Boston in their last outing—make them vulnerable to Orlando’s balanced attack. Furthermore, the Magic have tightened their rotation, leaning heavily on Banchero and Wagner to maximize their minutes, which has paid dividends in recent games. With Orlando fighting for playoff positioning and San Antonio limping through a disappointing season, expect the Magic’s defense and star power to overwhelm the Spurs and secure a comfortable victory while covering the spread.

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs have a chance to win or cover the spread against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, even without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. The Spurs will lean on Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, who have both proven capable of stepping up offensively when the team is shorthanded. Johnson’s ability to attack the rim and Vassell’s perimeter shooting (37.5% from three) could keep San Antonio competitive against a Magic defense that occasionally struggles to defend the three-point line. Additionally, Jeremy Sochan’s versatility as a playmaker and defender gives the Spurs a unique weapon to disrupt Orlando’s rhythm on both ends.

While the Magic have been strong defensively, they’ve struggled with consistency on offense, ranking 24th in points per game (111.2). If San Antonio can push the pace and force turnovers—an area where Orlando has been vulnerable—they can generate easy transition opportunities to stay in the game. The Spurs’ bench, led by Tre Jones and Doug McDermott, also provides scoring depth that could give them an edge in key stretches. Playing at home, San Antonio has the energy of their crowd to help offset their missing stars. If Johnson and Vassell can deliver big performances and the Spurs limit Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner’s impact, they could cover the spread or even pull off an upset against an inconsistent Magic squad. Expect a gritty effort from San Antonio as they look to compete despite being undermanned.

Final Magic-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Orlando Magic are favored to win and cover the spread against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, April 1. Orlando’s elite defense, which allows just 105.8 points per game, gives them a significant advantage over a Spurs team missing Victor Wembanyama. Paolo Banchero (25.9 PPG) and Franz Wagner (24.2 PPG) lead the Magic’s offense with versatility and efficiency, and their ability to create mismatches in the frontcourt will be key against San Antonio’s struggling defense, which ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed per game (121.1).

The Spurs, despite solid contributions from Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan, lack the depth and defensive discipline to keep pace with Orlando’s balanced attack. Additionally, San Antonio has lost four straight games and has been inconsistent at home this season. With Orlando fighting for playoff positioning and playing with more urgency, expect the Magic to control the tempo and secure a comfortable win while covering the spread.

Final Magic-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -4 (-108), Under 220.5 (-108)