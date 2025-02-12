ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the top teams in the Premier League face off as Manchester City faces Newcastle. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Manchester City-Newcastle prediction and pick.

Manchester City comes into the game at 12-5-7 on the year, which places them in fifth place in the Premier League, and in a spot to go to next year's Europa League. Still, they are tied in points with Newcastle United, and ahead due to tie breaker. They are also just two points out of a top-four spot, which gets to go to the Champions League. Manchester City has also won four of their last six EPL games, but last time out fell to Arsenal 5-1.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United comes in at 12-5-7 on the year, currently placing them in sixth place in the Premier League, but behind Manchester City due to fewer goals scored. They are just two points behind Chelsea for a spot in next year's Champions League. They have also won four of their last six games, but they are coming off a loss to Fulham in their next game, falling 2-1.

They have faced once already this year, with the two teams playing to a 1-1 draw.

Here are the Manchester City-Newcastle Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Manchester City-Newcastle Odds

Manchester City: -115

Newcastle: +270

Draw: +300

Over 3.5 goals: +102

Under 3.5 goals: -124

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Manchester City Will Win

Manchester City has continued to score well this year. They are scoring two goals per game over 24 games in the Premier League this year. Manchester City has scored goals in 22 of 24 EPL matches this year. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring 24 times in 11 fixtures at home. They have scored 24 goals in the 11 games, good for 2.18 goals per game at home this year.

Manchester City has been led by Erling Haaland, who just signed a large contract extension. He has scored 19 times this year, on an expected 18.2. He also has two assists this year. Meanwhile, Phil Foden has also played well this year. He has seven goals on an expected 4.6, while he has also added two assists. Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol has scored five times this year from his defensive position. Finally, Mateo Kovacic has scored four times this year on an expected 1.4 goals, while he has also added an assist this year.

Manchester City is allowing 1.46 goals per game this year. They have also been solid on defense at home this year, allowing 15 goals in 11 home fixtures this year. Manchester City also has two clean sheets at home this year.

Why Newcastle Will Win

Newcastle has scored in 21 of 24 Premier League fixtures this year. They have scored 42 goals over 24 fixtures, good for 1.75 goals per game so far this year. They have also scored well on the road this year. Newcastle has scored in 11 of 12 road fixtures this year while scoring 22 goals in 12 games. That is good for 1.83 goals per game on the road this year.

Alexander Isak has led the way for Newcastle this year. He has scored 17 goals on an expected 14.1 goals this year. Further, he has five assists. Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon has been solid this year. He has scored six times this year with five assists. Meanwhile, Harvey Barnes has scored five goals, playing in 20 games, but starting in just six of them. He also has an assist this year. Finally, Jacob Murphy has seven assists this year, while he has also scored four times this year.

Newcastle has also been strong on defense this year. They have conceded just 29 goals in 24 fixtures this year. That is good for just 1.21 goals against per game. Further, the defense has been solid on the road this year. they have allowed just 15 goals in 12 road games this year, good for just 1.25 goals conceded per game on the road this year.

Final Manchester City-Newcastle Prediction & Pick

Manchester City has been scoring well as of late. They have scored 18 goals in the last six games in EPL play. Meanwhile, Newcastle has won four straight road games in EPL play, scoring 11 goals in the process. Further, Manchester City has seen both teams score in a game in 71 percent of their EPL games, while Newcastle has seen both teams score in 58 percent of their games. They also see over 2.5 goals in over 60 percent of their games for each team. With both teams scoring well, and also both teams giving up goals, expect plenty of goals in this one.

Final Manchester City-Newcastle Prediction & Pick: Over 3.5 (+102)