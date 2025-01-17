Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland has signed a contract extension to stay on the blue side of Manchester for the better part of the next decade, with one of the biggest deals in sports history. The record-setting goal-scorer inked a nine-and-a-half-year pact with City that, while the final numbers are not yet disclosed, sources tell ESPN is “most lucrative contracts in sports history.”

Haaland was already the second-highest-paid player in the English Premier League, raking in £19.5 million per season (£375,00 per week), only behind teammate Kevin De Bruyne's £20.8 million (£400,00 per week). And the Haaland contract extension is officially the longest deal in EPL history, coming in a few months longer than the recent extension Chelsea gave Cole Palmer.

The 6-foot-1 Norwegian hitman is still just 24 years old and has already become one of the greatest scorers in Premier League history. Haaland has 111 goals in 126 appearances for Man City and in his first year with the club (2022-23), he set a new EPL mark for most goals in a season with 36.

The Erling Haaland contract extension comes at a time of uncertainty for Manchester City as the team that has won four-straight EPL trophies and six in the last seven years is mired in a slump that has them sixth in the league, twelve points behind the leaders, Liverpool.

Also, while legendary manager Pep Guardiola has signed an extension himself to stay at the club through the 2025-26 campaign, it's likely he will leave after that.

No matter who the manager is in the future, this deal shows that Haaland is comfortable with and committed to Manchester City for the long haul, which shouldn't come as a massive surprise. While the striker's heritage is Norwegian, he was born in Leeds and spent the first three years of his life in Manchester as his father, Alfie Haaland, played midfield and full-back for Leeds United and Man City.