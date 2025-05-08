ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC is heading to Montreal, Quebec, Canada for its latest UFC 315 Pay-Per-View card as we're set for a betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Middleweight (185) Division. Canada's own Marc-Andre Barriault will take on Brazil's Bruno Silva as the two fighters cap-off the Early Prelims. Check the UFC odds series for our Barriault-Silva prediction and pick.

Marc Andre-Barriault (16-9) has gone 5-8-0-1 since arriving to the UFC in 2018. He's been up-and-down most of his UFC stint with electric wins sprinkled throughout, but he's currently riding a three-fight losing streak heading into this fight. He'll be the betting favorite with a ton of motivation from his home Canadian fans. Barriault stands 6-foot-1 with a 74-inch reach.

Bruno Silva (23-12) has gone 4-6 inside the UFC since 2021. He opened his UFC tenure with three-straight victories and four wins through his first six fights, but he's since dropped four consecutive bouts heading into this fight. With his back against the wall, he'll look for an underdog win in hostile territory. Silva stands six feet tall with a 74-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 315 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 315 Odds: Marc-Andre Barriault-Bruno Silva Odds

Marc-Andre Barriault: -148

Bruno Silva: +124

Over 1.5 rounds: -175

Under 1.5 rounds: +135

Why Marc-Andre Barriault Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Dustin Stoltzfus – TKO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Marc-Andre Barriault is coming into this fight following back-to-back TKO losses to Dustin Stoltzfus and Joe Pyfer. Both of those knockouts came in the first round and there's no question Barriault likes to start fast with three of his last four wins coming by way of knockout. If he's unable to land the finish early, he'll continue to pressure opponents and will likely be the fresher fighter by the later rounds with his supreme cardio.

Barriault lands six significant strikes per minute and he manages to defend strikes at a 52% rate, much higher than his opponent's 41% defense rate. While Barriault is likely to get hit throughout this fight, his solid chin will be his biggest strength as he tries to return with more power. His straight jab has been his greatest strength up to this point and he's certainly capable of shutting the lights out if he manages to land clean.

With the way his last few fights have gone, Barriault will be looking to push Silva past the first round and attempt to wear on his gas tank. We've seen Bruno Silva wilt against a high pace in his previous fights and with the hometown crowd behind him, Barriault should look to be extremely aggressive while constantly pressuring and closing the distance.

Why Bruno Silva Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ismail Naurdiev – U DEC

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 20 KO/TKO

Bruno Silva is far from a boring fighter as he puts everything behind his strikes, but his defense is a serious gap in his game and has resulted in convincing losses over his last four fights. He's most dangerous in the opening minutes when opponents aren't expecting his power, but this fight will be about maintaining that pace and matching the forward pressure of Barriault.

While he's gotten finished in the past, Silva has managed to take his last three opponents to a decision and give himself a chance on the scorecards. However, he's prone to falling behind in the striking numbers against more active kickboxers, so this fight will be about negating the offense from Barriault while shining with his own techniques.

The low leg kick will be a big tool for Silva throughout this fight and he may have to be more of a counter-puncher considering the forward pressure of his opponent. It's not likely that we see him grapple throughout this one and it'll take a big opening round to overcome the recent dry spell he's been seeing.

Final Marc-Andre Barriault-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick

With both men hungry for the early knockout, we should have another banger fight on our hands in front of an electric Canadian crowd. Marc-Andre Barriault will reap all the benefits of the crowd's energy as he'll channel it into his fighting style.

Marc-Andre Barriault has displayed a solid chin throughout his career, as has Silva, but the defense efforts from Barriault have been much more consistent throughout his career. If Barriault manages to be the aggressor throughout this fight, I expect his defense to hold up better opposite of his opponent.

For our final betting prediction, we have to roll with the hometown fighter as we slightly fade Silva riding a four-fight losing streak. I expect Barriault to walk Silva down and overwhelm him with pressure along the fence, eventually earning him the knockout win.

Final Marc-Andre Barriault-Bruno Silva Prediction & Pick: Marc-Andre Barriault (-148)