The Mariners travel to Boston on Tuesday to start a new series! These two teams have struggled with consistency, but they are entering this game playing well. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Mariners-Red Sox Projected Starters

Bryce Miller vs. Brayan Bello

Bryce Miller (1-2) with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed zero runs on three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts through five innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 3.43 ERA

Brayan Bello (14-8) with a 4.49 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts through four innings.

Home Splits: (6-4) 4.81 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Red Sox Odds

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +110

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Red Sox

Time: 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

TV: Root Sports Northwest/NESN

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners had a solid season last year, with an 85-77 record. The Mariners are 12-10 this year and have won four of their previous five games. The Mariners struggled behind the plate last season and have not looked at all this season. They have a great pitching staff; they were second in the MLB last season and are in the top 12 of the MLB. Despite their overall struggles, Julio Rodriguez, Cal Raleigh, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles, J.P. Crawford, and Jorge Polanco are standouts on the offense. Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, and Bryan Woo have all been great for the Mariners on the mound. Seattle has the talent to play well this season; they must fix their offense.

The Mariners are starting Bryce Miller on the mound. He has a 1-2 record, a 3.43 ERA, and a 1.33 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 18 hits with 10 walks and 21 strikeouts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.1. The Mariners are 2-2 in his four starts, and he has played well more recently. This is a big X-factor in this game against the Red Sox, especially with how much depth the Red Sox have behind the plate.

The Mariners have talent, but they have struggled behind the plate. Their batting average this year is .222, down from .224 last year. Raleigh, Arozarena, and Crawford have been the biggest standouts on offense. Raleigh leads in batting average with .233, home runs with nine, and total hits with 20. Then, Arozarena leads in RBI with 17, and Crawford leads in OBP at .377. This offense has struggled. They get a big matchup against Bello, who was solid last year but has not played yet this season.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 13-11 this season to start the year and have won five of their previous six games. Statistically, the Red Sox were great on offense last season and have carried it over into this year. In comparison, the pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held the fort for this elite offense. Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and Richard Fitts are the biggest standouts in this pitching lineup. They need consistency, and this series would be a good starting area.

The Red Sox are starting Bello on the mound. He had a 14-8 record, a 4.49 ERA, and a 1.36 WHIP. He allowed 84 runs on 157 hits with 64 walks and 153 strikeouts through 162.1 innings. His K/BB ratio is also at 2.4. He was solid last year, but was not amazing. He gets a good matchup against a struggling Mariners offense in his first start of the year.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year. They were sixth in team batting average at .252, and this season, they are 13th in team batting average at .246. Campbell, Bregman, and Story have stood out most on this offense. Story leads in batting average at .337, home runs with five, and total hits with 30. Then, Bregman leads in RBI with 16, and Campbell leads in OBP at .418. This offense has a tough matchup against Miller for the Mariners, and they should take advantage.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are the more trustworthy team coming into this game. The Mariners have nothing to trust on offense, while the Red Sox have a great one. This pitching matchup is more difficult to predict. Seattle is playing well, but Boston is the better bet and wins and covers in this game.

Final Mariners-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+146)