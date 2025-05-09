ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Miami Marlins look to get the win on the road when they head to Chicago to take on the White Sox in game one of their series on Friday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-White Sox prediction and pick.

Marlins-White Sox Projected Starters

Max Meyer vs. Bryse Wilson

Max Meyer – (2-3) with a 3.92 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Meyer allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks across five innings during Saturday's win against the A's. He did not strike out a batter.

2025 Road Splits: Meyer hasn't been as efficient on the road as at home, where he is 1-2 with a 4.41 ERA and 1.41 WHIP across 16.1 innings.

Bryse Wilson – (0-1) with a 5.56 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP

Last Start: Wilson took a no-decision in Sunday's rain-shortened 5-4 win over Houston, allowing four runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

2025 Home Splits: Wilson has been roughed up at home this season, where he is 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA and 1.88 WHIP across 14.1 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-White Sox Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -148

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Dodgers

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Max Meyer and the Marlins are well-positioned to take down Bryse Wilson and the White Sox on Friday, thanks to Meyer’s breakout 2025 campaign and a favorable pitching matchup. Meyer has revamped his arsenal this season, boasting a 3.18 ERA and 47 strikeouts in just 34 innings, ranking him among the NL’s best in strikeout rate. His improved pitch mix, highlighted by a devastating slider and refined fastball, has made him tough on both righties and lefties, and advanced metrics suggest his performance is even better than his ERA indicates, with a SIERA of 2.53 pointing to sustainable success. Against a White Sox lineup that has struggled for consistency, Meyer’s swing-and-miss stuff should play up.

On the other side, Bryse Wilson enters with a 5.56 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP, struggling to command his new pitch mix and giving up hard contact, including four home runs in just 14.2 innings. The Marlins’ offense, while not elite, has enough firepower to capitalize on Wilson’s command issues and tendency to allow baserunners. If Miami’s bats can string together timely hits, especially with runners on base, they’ll provide Meyer with the run support he needs to secure a win over a reeling White Sox squad.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryse Wilson and the White Sox offense have the tools to overcome Max Meyer and the Marlins on Friday. Despite Wilson’s 5.56 ERA and 1.90 WHIP this season, he has shown flashes of effectiveness with 15 strikeouts over 14.2 innings, demonstrating the ability to miss bats and keep hitters off balance. His size and power pitching can challenge Meyer’s control, potentially forcing the Marlins into mistakes. Meanwhile, the White Sox offense, though struggling overall, features emerging talents like Lenyn Sosa (.271 average) and Andrew Benintendi (4 HRs), who can capitalize on any lapses from Meyer’s mound command. The Sox have shown resilience in recent games, and with Wilson on the mound, they can generate timely hits against a Marlins staff that has been inconsistent.

Max Meyer’s strong strikeout numbers are impressive, but the White Sox lineup’s patience and power could exploit his occasional wildness. Chicago’s hitters have been working counts and drawing walks, which could wear down Meyer and lead to key run-scoring opportunities. The Marlins’ offense lacks the depth to consistently support Meyer, giving the White Sox a chance to outscore and outlast them. With Wilson’s ability to limit damage and Chicago’s lineup ready to break through, expect the White Sox to edge out a win in this matchup.

Final Marlins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Max Meyer enters Friday’s start for the Marlins with a solid 3.92 ERA and an impressive 47 strikeouts over 39 innings this season, showing his ability to dominate hitters with a revamped arsenal and a plus slider. Despite some inconsistency, Meyer’s underlying metrics suggest he’s pitching better than his ERA indicates, making him a tough opponent. However, the White Sox offense, led by Lenyn Sosa (.271 average) and Andrew Benintendi (4 HRs), has shown flashes of life and can exploit Meyer’s occasional control lapses and 1.36 WHIP.

Bryse Wilson and the White Sox will look to capitalize on Meyer’s vulnerability to baserunners by working deep counts and forcing mistakes. Chicago’s lineup, though uneven, has the power and patience to pressure Meyer, especially if they get early runs. Expect a competitive game, but the White Sox’s timely hitting and ability to challenge Meyer’s command could tilt the outcome in their favor on Friday.

Final Marlins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Chicago White Sox ML (+126), Over 8 (-104)