We're back with another betting prediction and pick for College Basketball Tournament season as we turn attention towards this Quarterfinal in the SEC Tournament. The No. 21 Missouri Tigers will take on the No. 4 Florida Gators as both teams look to get one step closer to a conference title. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Florida prediction and pick.

The Missouri Tigers recently advanced in the SEC tournament following an 85-73 win over Mississippi State. They lost four of their last five games to close the regular season, but they're off to a good start in the conference tournament and will face a Florida team they topped earlier this season.

The Florida Gators enter the SEC tournament as the No. 2 seed after closing their regular season with three-straight wins, including one over Alabama. They're one of the best teams in the nation and have proven themselves as a potential No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament if they can come away with the SEC crown.

Here are the Missouri-Florida College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Big Ten Tournament Odds: Missouri-Florida Odds

Missouri: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +285

Florida: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -365

Over: 160.5 (-115)

Under: 160.5 (-105)

How to Watch Missouri vs. Florida

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Missouri Tigers responded to their late-season skid in resounding fashion with a win over Mississippi State in their first tournament game. Senior Tamar Bates lead the way with a game-high 25 points as the Tigers managed to out-rebound the Bulldogs 43-35 in a game that was tight throughout the second half. Missouri was resilient despite 14 turnovers as a team, making up for it by forcing Mississippi State into a poor 20% day from three. Look for them to lean on their defense as they try to force the Gators into a similar slump.

Josh Gray was the team's leading force in the paint and did a great job of getting the Tigers' fast break going with his rebounding efforts. They'll need every bit of their big men if they want to contend with Florida in the paint, but the Tigers managed to create 13 turnovers for Florida during their only other meeting this season. With all the momentum on their side, the Tigers will have a chance to create disruption on the defensive end and fluster the Gators early.

Why Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Florida Gators will come into this game with a chip on their shoulders having lost to Missouri previously this season, coming with all the added pressure of trying to lock-in a No. 1-seed for the tournament. The Gators have been one of the nation's best teams in scoring the ball with 84.5 PPG. They also rank second in the nation with 42.4 RPG and will have a clear path to victory here if Missouri isn't shooting well from the field. Their defense is also incredibly efficient and doesn't waste any time in pushing the ball up court.

Walter Clayton Jr. will look to put this team on his back once again as he's scoring 17.2 PPG and adding 4.3 APG as well. He's extremely versatile when driving to the rim and he's patient enough to find his scorers along the perimeters. He's also shooting a team-high 36.4% from behind the arc, so expect him to continue letting it fly throughout this game. A solid game from their leader will undoubtedly put them over the top against a worn-out Missouri team late in this game.

Final Missouri-Florida Prediction & Pick

The Florida Gators will have some added motivation during this game as they try to get a win back over the Missouri Tigers. Missouri has been impressive leading into this tournament, but they've shown signs of weakness when it comes to rebounding the ball and remaining consistent from three. The Gators, on the other hand, are one of the best rebounding teams in the country and their star player has been heating up from three as of late.

Ultimately, I think the added rest for Florida will bode well as they're simply the better team on paper. I expect them to have a much more efficient night shooting the ball than their first meeting against Missouri as they cover this spread with ease.

Final Missouri-Florida Prediction & Pick: Florida -8.5 (-110)