The UFC Vegas 111 Main Card is heating up as we're set for another betting prediction and pick for this next fight in the Welterweight (170) Division. Russia's Muslim Salikhov will take on Serbia's Uros Medic in what should be an exciting matchup on the feet. Check our UFC odds series for the Salikhov-Medic prediction and pick.

Muslim Salikhov (22-5) has gone 9-4 since joining the UFC roster back in 2017. A master of Kung Fu, Salikhov has won three consecutive fights heading into this one, including two performance bonuses with his most recent knockouts. He comes in the short betting underdog looking for his fourth-straight win. Salikhov stands 5-foot-11 with a 70-inch reach.

Uros Medic (11-3) has gone 5-3 since joining the UFC in 2021. He's alternated wins and losses for a 3-2 record over his last five fights, most recently stopping Gilbert Urbina inside the distance for a R1 KO win. He comes in the slight favorite looking for consecutive wins for the first time since 2023. Medic stands 6-foot-1 with a 71-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 111 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 111 Odds: Muslim Salikhov-Uros Medic Odds

Muslim Salikhov: +130

Uros Medic: -155

Over 1.5 rounds: +130

Under 1.5 rounds: -166

Why Muslim Salikhov Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Carlos Leal – KO (right hook, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 14 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Muslim Salikhov is coming into this bout following his second-straight knockout in the first round, earning him consecutive ‘performance of the night' bonuses. He's one of the best Kung Fu practitioners on the planet and at 41 years old, his skill set is as dangerous as ever given his unassuming opponents. Salikhov will be a huge threat throughout this fight and Medic should be wary despite being billed as the betting favorite.

With his strong frame, Salikhov does a great job of using his physicality to close the distance. He's capable of throwing and landing shots from just about anywhere, making him an extremely difficult puzzle to figure out on the feet. While he looks slow in his stance at times, Salikhov will randomly explode with an exotic striking combination, often throwing his opponents off their guard.

Salikhov has also won numerous fights, even at the UFC level, with his spinning kick techniques and will be fully looking to employ them during this fight. Salikhov is very accurate when landing his kicks to the body and head, so it'll be interesting to see if he's head-hunting against an equally strong striker in Medic.

Why Uros Medic Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gilbert Urbina – KO (straight left, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Uros Medic made quick work of Gilbert Urbina during his latest bout, absorbing little to no damage and ready to fight just three months later. Medic comes in as the perfect opponent for Salikhov, willing to engage in the striking as an extremely talented boxer in his own right. Much like Salikhov, Medic doesn't stray away from using all the unorthodox techniques in his arsenal, so we should have a fun striking matchup when these two meet.

Medic will have the slight reach advantage and will also have the slightly faster hands during this fight. His cardio has been in holding up during previous bouts, but he'll need a full three rounds of consistent output if he wants a chance at Salikhov here. It may be tough to knock his opponent out, so Medic should look to slowly close the distance and land on his opponent while slipping out of range.

Still, Medic's 56% striking defense will have to improve opposite of Salikhov's 62%. If he grows frustrated with the striking, Medic could always look to clinch his opponent and land elbows from in-close. Either way, Medic will have to be reactionary with his offense and constantly gauging what's coming back from Salikhov.

Final Muslim Salikhov-Uros Medic Prediction & Pick

This should be an extremely fun fight as both men are extremely talented, yet unpredictable strikers. Both fighters are methodical in their approach, but will quickly put together frantic combinations in an effort to win the fight.

Muslim Salikhov, while the betting underdog, should be seen as a serious threat in this fight with the way he's been landing on previous opponents. Uros Medic is much more equipped to put together three complete rounds of action, but Salikhov will constantly be threatening with the knockout through the opening rounds.

Still, I believe Uros Medic's athleticism and ability to move out of range should be his biggest strength during this fight. He should be the one controlling the distance and cutting Salikhov off each time he tries his offense, so we're going to lean with the betting favorite in this one. Still, this fight should be closer to dead-even as the time can easily turn in Salikhov's favor.

Final Muslim Salikhov-Uros Medic Prediction & Pick: Uros Medic (-155); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+130)