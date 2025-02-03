ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-pack ACC teams face off as Notre Dame visits Florida State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Notre Dame-Florida State prediction and pick.

Notre Dame comes into the game at 10-11 this year, while also sitting 4-6 in conference play this year. They opened the year at 4-0 before losing five straight. They would then get three more wins before losing four in a row, including a Notre Dame loss to Duke. Since that loss to Duke, they have won three of their last five games. Last time out, they faced Miami. Notre Dame led almost the entire game, including having an 11-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, they would fail to score in the last 3:40 of the game, as Miami picked up their first ACC win of the year 63-57.

Meanwhile, Florida State is 13-9 on the year, and 4-7 in conference play. That places them in 11th place in the ACC. After starting the year 7-1, they would fall in back-to-back games to LSU and NC State. Still, Florida State would win six of the next eight games, with the only losses being to Louisville and Clemson. Since then, they have now lost four straight games. In their last game, Florida State faced Boston College. Florida State took the lead just seven minutes into the game and would hold it almost the entire way. They would lead by five at the end of the first half and had the lead until Boston College hit a game-winning three-pointer as time expired to take the 77-76 win.

Here are the Notre Dame-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Notre Dame-Florida State Odds

Notre Dame: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Florida State: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 142.5 (-115)

Under: 142.5 (-105)

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Notre Dame Will Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is ranked 83rd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 50th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 153rd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Notre Dame has been solid on offense this year. While they are 152nd in the nation in points per game, they are 64th in effective field goal percentage and 75th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well from beyond the arc.

Markus Burton has been solid since returning to the lineup for Notre Dame. He is scoring 20.1 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Braeden Shrewsberry. Shrewsberry is scoring 14.7 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this year.

Meanwhile, Tae Davis leads the way in the front court. He comes in with 15.5 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and two assists per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Kebba Njie. Njie leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 6.3 rebounds per game. He also adds 6.6 points per game this year.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State is ranked 84th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 107th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 72nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Florida State has also been strong on offense this year. They are 77th in the nation in points per game while sitting 134th in shooting efficiency. Further, they get to the line consistently. Florida State is 25th in the nation in free throws made per game while sitting 21st in free throw attempts per game.

Jamir Watkins leads the way for Florida State. He is scoring 18.2 points per game this year with 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Meanwhile, Daquan Davis comes in with nine points per game while adding 2.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Malique Ewin leads the way. He comes into the game with 14 points, eight rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Final Notre Dame-Florida State Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two very similar teams. Still, Florida State does have some points in their game in which they are the better team. First, while they are 138th in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 57th in opponent effective field goal percentage, while also sitting 99th in the nation against the three. Meanwhile, Notre Dame is 102n in opponent points per game, but 170th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Florida State is 23rd in the nation in blocks per game while sitting 49th in steals per game this year. Notre Dame is outside the top 300 in both. Finally, Florida State has scored well in the second half. They are 25th in the nation in second-half points, while Notre Dame is 232nd. Take Florida State.

Final Notre Dame-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -1.5 (-110)