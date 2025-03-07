ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams fight for their bubble lives and desperately need to keep winning to stay off the bubble. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Ohio State-Indiana prediction and pick.

Ohio State is 17-13, with quality wins against Texas, Kentucky, Purdue, Maryland, and Nebraska. However, they also have significant losses against Texas A&M, Pitt, Maryland, Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, Nebraska, Michigan, and UCLA. In this matchup, Bruce Thornton needs to have a giant game against the Hoosiers where they can feel safe on the right side of the bubble.

Indiana is 18-12, with wins against Ohio State, Michigan State, and Purdue. They also have losses against Louisville, Gonzaga, Nebraska, Illinois, Maryland, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan, UCLA, Oregon. Malik Reneau and Oumar Ballo in the frontcourt are massive in what the Hoosiers want to do, and they need both of them to be dominant in this game to feel safer in the tournament.

Here are the Ohio State-Indiana College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Indiana Odds

Ohio State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +102

Indiana: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

Time: 3:45 pm ET/12:45 pm PT

TV: CBS

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State's offense has been its biggest strength and is why they are on the bubble in the first place. The team scores 79.7 points per game, has a field goal percentage of 47%, and has a three-point percentage of 37.5%. The Buckeyes' adjusted offensive efficiency rating on KenPom has also jumped to 25th with a rating of 119.

The balance has been outstanding, with four different Buckeyes averaging double digits in scoring, and Bruce Thornton is the best scorer on the team, averaging 17.8 points per game. Thornton is also the team leader in assists, with 4.5 per game. The Buckeyes need to distribute and pass the ball more effectively as an offense because they only average 13.3 assists per game, which doesn't make sense due to their balance.

Ohio State should find some success on offense because they are playing so well as a unit, and the Hoosiers don't offer much resistance on defense. The Buckeyes might struggle because they are at a size disadvantage, but this offense should still get theirs in Bloomington.

Ohio State's defense has pieces, but it has been extremely inconsistent all season. It allows 73.7 points per game, 42.7% from the field, and 30.2% from behind the arc. In KenPom, they are 51st in adjusted defense and have a rating of 99.7.

The frontcourt has been a significant weakness, but they need them if they have any chance in this game. Devin Royal leads the team in rebounds with seven per game, while Evan Mahaffey and Sean Stewart are tied for the lead in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game. The Buckeyes have been slightly better on the perimeter with three players averaging 1.1 steals per game, which is the best on the team.

Ohio State's defense has potential, but its lack of consistency will cost it against a solid Hoosiers team. Indiana can also exploit Ohio State's biggest weakness, down low, because its frontcourt is the best part of the team.

Why Indiana Will Cover The Spread/Win

Indiana's offense has talent, but the Hoosiers have struggled to click overall. They score 75.5 points per game, have a 47% field goal percentage, and a 32.6% three-point shooting percentage. They are also 61st in adjusted offense with a rating of 115.

Four Hoosiers are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Ballo leading the team in scoring with 13.3 points per game. Malik Reneau is just behind him, averaging 13 points per game. They have balance and are solid as a team moving the ball, averaging 15.9 assists per game. Trey Galloway is the leader in assists, averaging 4.5 per game.

This Hoosiers team has talent on offense and playmakers but has struggled to find consistency. The Hoosiers have the advantage down low on the Buckeyes and should see some scoring options in this game, especially with Ballo and Reneau.

Indiana's defense has been more reliable than their offense this season. They allow 72.4 points per game, 43.4% from the field, and 32.5% from behind the arc. In KenPom, this defense is ranked in the top 50, with an adjusted defensive rating of 98.6.

The frontcourt has been a giant strength for the Hoosiers this season. Ball is the team's leading rebounder and block leader, with 9.2 and 1.3 blocks per game, respectively. Their on-ball and perimeter defense has not been as good, with only two players averaging at least one steal. Myles Rice leads the team in steals with 1.1 per game.

Indiana's defense has been its biggest strength in comparison to its offense. It should slow down the Buckeyes and their offense, especially at home and with its size advantage.

Final Ohio State-Indiana Prediction & Pick

Ohio State can score all over the Hoosiers in this game. Indiana has the home-court advantage, but I like Thornton and the Buckeyes scratching and clawing their way to a hard-fought win and cover in Bloomington.

Final Ohio State-Indiana Prediction & Pick: Indiana -1.5 (-110)