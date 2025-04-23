ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Sugano and Williams are starting in Game 2 in D.C.! These two teams have been inconsistent, but the Orioles are playing much better coming into this matchup. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Nationals prediction and pick.

Orioles-Nationals Projected Starters

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Trevor Williams

Tomyuki Sugano (2-1) with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed two runs on five hits with zero walks and three strikeouts through seven innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 2.89 ERA

Trevor Williams (1-2) with a 5.95 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (1-0) 5.40 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Nationals Odds

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline: -132

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-142)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT

TV: MASN/MASN2

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles had a 91-71 record last season, but it's been a slow start compared to 2025, where they have a 9-12 record and have gone 3-2 in their last five games. Their offense was a top-10 unit last year but has fallen to mediocre this season. The pitching has fallen and is the worst in the MLB this year. The Orioles have so much young talent behind the plate. Jordan Westburg, Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday, Tyler O'Neill (out with injury), Ramon Urias, and Ryan O'Hearn have been red-hot to start the season. The pitching has struggled, but Zach Eflin (out with an injury) and Tomoyuki Sugano have stood out despite their struggles. The Orioles have started the year slowly, but they have talent and can go on a run if things fall into place.

The Orioles are starting Sugano on the mound. He has a 2-1 record, a 3.43 ERA, and a 1.29 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 22 hits with five walks and eight strikeouts through 21 innings across his four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.6. The Orioles are also 3-1 in his four starts. Sugano is one of the better pitchers on this staff, and they need all the help they can get from him due to the other struggles that have hit the pitching staff.

The Orioles' offense has fallen off recently after being one of the best in the MLB last year. They are 17th in batting average at .232 after finishing with a .250 last season. Cedric Mullins is the best player despite the offense having a lot of balance overall. Mullins leads in batting average with .284, home runs with six, RBI with 19, OBP at .429, and total hits with 19. This offense has been stuck in a rut and desperately needs to perform well. They should have a great opportunity against Williams because he has struggled in comparison.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals struggled toward a 71-91 record last year, and they have gone 2-3 in their previous five games, towards a 9-13 record. Their bats were okay at best last season and have been below average this season. The Nationals have struggled on the mound, and not much has changed from last season to this one because it's one of the worst pitching staffs in the league. CJ Abrams, Nathaniel Lowe, Keibert Ruiz, Luis Garcia Jr., James Wood, and Paul DeJong are solid in the batting rotation. MacKenzie Gore and Mitchell Parker have been the two best pitchers for the Nationals this season. The Nationals have talent, but consistency will be a significant issue all year, and it's been an issue coming into this game.

The Nationals are starting Williams on the mound, and he has a 1-2 record, a 5.95 ERA, and a 1.63 WHIP. Williams has allowed 13 runs on 26 hits with six walks and 16 strikeouts through 19.2 innings across four starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 2.7. Williams' starts have been a mixed bag, and the Nationals went 1-3 in his four starts. Williams has struggled this season and gets a bad matchup in this game against a deep roster of sluggers for the Orioles.

The offense for the Nationals is below the middle of the pack in the MLB with a .229 batting average after finishing last season with a .243 average. Ruiz, Lowe, and Wood have stood out the most for the Nationals on offense this season. Lowe leads in RBI with 17, in OBP at .375, and in total hits with 23. Then, Ruiz leads in batting average with .306, and Wood leads in home runs with seven. The Nationals are going to struggle against Sugano on the mound for Baltimore. This is a bad matchup for them.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are the play in this game. Sugano and the depth of the Orioles' offense will be the difference. The Orioles will win and cover against the Nationals.

Final Orioles-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles -1.5 (+118)