The Baltimore Orioles are off to a slow start this season, prompting GM Mike Elias to ask for fans’ patience. The Orioles are 7-10 and in last place in the AL East, 3.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees. Baltimore’s starting rotation is dinged up. And now the team’s big offseason acquisition Tyler O’Neill is dealing with an injury.

O’Neill was a last minute scratch for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. He’s considered day to day with neck soreness, according to Orioles reporter Roch Kubatko on X.

It is unclear how O’Neill hurt his neck. And while it appears the ailment won’t cause him to miss significant time, the Gold Glove outfielder does have an extensive injury history. O’Neill has made 14 trips to the IL in his eight-year career – averaging two stays a season, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. He’s played more than 100 games in a season just twice since his debut in 2018.

The Orioles hope Tyler O'Neill will avoid a trip to the IL

O’Neill was on the injured list three times in 2024, missing around five weeks of play while dealing with knee inflammation, a concussion and a leg infection that required hospitalization.

O’Neill started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals and spent six years with the team before being traded to the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2024 season. Last year he returned to form after back-to-back disappointing campaigns, hitting 31 home runs and collecting 2.6 bWAR with Boston.

After becoming a free agent following the season, O’Neill signed a three-year, $49.5 million contract with the Orioles. He was off to a strong start in Baltimore, slashing .265/.339/.490 with two home runs, eight RBI, seven runs scored and an OPS+ of 145 as the Orioles’ primary right fielder.

O’Neill also extended his MLB record for Opening Day home runs this year, going deep in the season opener for the sixth straight season. While the Orioles wait to see if he’ll need to be placed on the IL for his sore neck, the team is also awaiting the return of Zach Eflin, who landed on the injured list in early April with a lat strain.