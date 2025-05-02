ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Diego Padres continue their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Padres come into the series at 19-11, which places them in second place in the NL West. They just completed a two-game series with the San Francisco Giants. The Padres took both games in the series, winning game one 7-4 and game two 5-3. Meanwhile, the Pirates come into Thursday at 12-20 on the year, which places them in last place in the NL Central. They lost two of their three game with the Cubs in the prior series.

The Padres and Pirates face off in game one of the series on Friday.

Padres-Pirates Projected Starters

Randy Vasquez vs. Bailey Falter

Randy Vasquez (1-3) with a 4.28 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP.

Last Start: Vasquez went 4.2 innings in his last start, giving up five hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out one batter but give up three runs, taking the loss to the Rays.

Away Splits: Vasquez is 1-2 on the road with a 6.94 ERA and a .195 opponent batting average.

Bailey Falter (1-3) with a 5.93 ERA and a 1.35 WHIP.

Last Start: Falter went 4.1 innings, giving up eight hits, two walks, and a home run. He would strike out just one batter while giving up seven runs and five of them being earned. Falter would be credited with the loss to the Dodgers.

Home Splits: Falter is 1-1 at home with a 5.73 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average.

Here are the Padres-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Pirates Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -126

Pittsburgh Pirates: +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Padres vs. Pirates

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

TV: Padres.TV

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way for the Padres this year. He is hitting .345 with a .409 OBP. Tatis has three doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 18 RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 25 runs scored. Meanwhile, Gavin Sheets is also hitting well. He is hitting .262 this year with a .330 OBP. Sheets has four doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and ten runs scored this year.

Further, Manny Machado is scoring plenty of runs, having scored 18 times this year. He is also hitting .279 with a .336 OBP. Machado has ten doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and six stolen bases as well. Finally, Xander Bogaerts is hitting .243 with a .331 OBP. He has eight doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs scored as well this year.

Why The Pirates Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pirates are led by Oneil Cruz. Cruz is hitting .252 with a .363 OBP. He has five doubles, eight home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 stolen bases, and 18 runs scored. Bryan Reynolds has also been solid. He is hitting .238 with a .300 OBP. He also has five doubles, four home runs, 16 RBIs, and 13 runs scored. Meanwhile, Ke'Bryan Hayes is hitting .236 with a .300 OBP. He has two doubles, a triple, a home run, 13 RBIs, and eight runs scored this year.

Further, Adam Fraizer has been solid this year. He is hitting .233 with a .293 OBP. He has three doubles, a home run, eight RBIs, and nine runs scored. Finally, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .280 with a .333 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, seven RBIs, six stolen bases, and 11 runs scored this year.

Final Padres-Pirates Prediction & Pick

Randy Vasquez has been hit or miss this year overall. He has three games giving up three or more runs, but also three games giving up one or fewer. Still, his best starts have been at home. On the road, he has given up ten runs in 11.2 innings of work. Current members of the Pirates do have some experience against Vasquez. They are 5-20, but with just one RBI and no extra-base hits. Oneil Cruz is 2-3 with one RBI. Further, Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Tommy Pham all have hits against Vasquez.

Meanwhile, Bailey Falter has also been hit or miss. He has four starts this year, giving up three or more runs, with three starts giving up five or more runs. He also went seven innings without giving up a run, and another start giving up just two runs in six innings. Current Padres have hit great against Falter, though. They are 7-13 with two doubles, a home run, two RBIs, and two walks. Manny Machado is one for two with a solo home run. Martin Maldonado is two for two with a double and an RBI as well. Vasquez has been the slightly better pitcher, and the Padres are hitting better. They get the win in this one.

Final Padres-Pirates Prediction & Pick: Padres ML (-126)