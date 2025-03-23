ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Pistons prediction and pick.

Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons presents a stark contrast. The Pistons, with a 39-32 record, are vying for playoff positioning in the East, led by Cade Cunningham's stellar play. Meanwhile, the Pelicans, at 19-52, are struggling without key players like Trey Murphy III and possibly Zion Williamson, who is questionable due to a back injury. Detroit's balanced offense and strong rebounding should give them an edge, but if Williamson plays, New Orleans could pose a challenge. Expect a high-scoring affair with Detroit's depth likely proving decisive.

Here are the Pelicans-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Pistons Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +11.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +430

Detroit Pistons : -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -590

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Pistons

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have a good chance of coming away with the outright win or covering the spread in this matchup against the Pistons on Sunday. Despite their dismal record, the Pelicans have shown resilience, particularly in their recent victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they demonstrated the ability to overcome adversity and secure a win against a stronger opponent. Zion Williamson's potential return from a low back contusion could significantly boost their chances, as he is a game-changer when healthy. His presence would enhance their scoring and provide a much-needed boost to their overall team morale and performance.

While improved significantly from last season, the Pistons have struggled against elite teams due to their lack of secondary shot creation and playmaking beyond Cade Cunningham. This vulnerability could be exploited by the Pelicans, especially if they can manage to contain Cunningham effectively. Additionally, the Pistons' recent dominance over the Pelicans in their last meeting was partly due to New Orleans' poor shooting and the absence of key players like Trey Murphy III. If the Pelicans can improve their shooting percentages and receive contributions from their bench, they could pose a challenge to Detroit's defense. Given these factors, the Pelicans have a reasonable chance to either pull off an upset or cover the spread, especially if they can maintain a high level of intensity and capitalize on any Pistons' mistakes. This could make for an intriguing matchup where the underdog Pelicans might surprise with a strong performance.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Detroit's strong playoff push, led by Cade Cunningham's impressive play, has been a key factor in their success. Cunningham averages 25.6 points and 9.3 assists per game, providing the Pistons with consistent scoring and playmaking. Additionally, Jalen Duren's dominance on the glass, averaging 10.3 rebounds per game, will challenge the Pelicans' rebounding efforts. The Pistons' balanced offense, which includes contributions from Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris, should overwhelm the Pelicans' struggling defense, which ranks fifth-worst in the league, allowing 119.0 points per game.

The Pelicans' recent form and injury issues further favor the Pistons. New Orleans has struggled with turnovers, which could be exacerbated by the Pistons' aggressive defense, averaging nearly 10 steals per game. In their last meeting, the Pistons routed the Pelicans 127-81, showcasing their ability to capitalize on New Orleans' weaknesses. While the Pelicans have shown flashes of resilience, particularly with Trey Murphy III's breakout performances, their overall team cohesion and defensive vulnerabilities make it challenging to contain the Pistons' offense. Given these factors, Detroit's depth and momentum should allow them to secure a convincing victory and cover the spread against a Pelicans team still grappling with inconsistency and injuries.

Final Pelicans-Pistons Prediction & Pick

In Sunday's matchup between the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans, I predict the Pistons will win and cover the spread. Detroit's balanced offense, led by Cade Cunningham's stellar play, should overwhelm the Pelicans' struggling defense. The Pistons' ability to rebound effectively, thanks to Jalen Duren, will also pose a challenge for New Orleans. The Pelicans, dealing with injuries and inconsistency, may struggle to contain Detroit's scoring depth. While Zion Williamson's potential return could boost New Orleans, it might not be enough to offset the Pistons' overall team strength. Given the Pelicans' defensive vulnerabilities and Detroit's recent form, the Pistons are likely to secure a convincing victory. Expect Detroit to dominate both on the scoreboard and in the paint, covering the spread in the process.

Final Pelicans-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons -11.5 (-112), Over 230.5 (-110)