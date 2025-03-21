ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Mavericks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pistons-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Mavericks Odds

Detroit Pistons: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -370

Dallas Mavericks: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +295

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, Mavs.com, KFAA-TV

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks have not played good basketball lately. They are coming into this game on a four-game losing streak, and their defense has really struggled. In their last four games, the Mavericks are allowing 131.0 points per game. That is not a recipe for success in the NBA. In fact, when the Mavericks allow just 115 points this season, they are 11-28. When Dallas gives up points, they lose games. I am fully expecting the Pistons to put up some points in this game. As long as they do that, Detroit will win.

One thing to keep in mind is all the injuries the Mavericks have to deal with. Anthony Davis is likely done for the year, Kyrie Irving is done for the year, Daniel Gafford is out, Derek Lively is out, and Caleb Martin is out. The Mavericks just do not have any of their main players healthy, and that has hurt them in a big way lately. The Pistons, on the other hand, are healthy. They are fighting for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, so they are going to keep playing hard. With that said, expect Detroit to take advantage of the Mavericks' injuries.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Mavericks, as mentioned, have not been playing well on the defensive end of the court. However, they are doing an okay job keeping up offensively. In their last two games, Dallas has put up 125 and 131 points. Usually, that is enough points to win in the NBA. When the Mavericks score 115-plus points, they have a record of 23-14, so they do win when they score. Dallas has to find a way to keep up Friday night. If the Mavericks can have a good offensive game, they will have a chance to cover the spread.

P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall have been the two best players for Dallas in their last two games. They have each played in both games, so they are healthy. Additionally, they have combined to score 48.0 points per game while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Dallas will need these two players to step up against the Pistons. If they can play well, and keep up their scoring, the Mavericks will have a chance to cover the spread.

Final Pistons-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks are having a very tough time lately, and I do not expect that to change in this game. Detroit is a real playoff team, and they have a chance to make some noise in the postseason. With their main core of players healthy in this one, the Pistons can be expected to have one of their better games. For that reason, I like the Pistons to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Pistons-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Pistons -8.5 (-110)