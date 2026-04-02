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We are back for another NBA betting prediction and pick, with the conclusion of a Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Lakers (50-26), who visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (60-16) on Thursday, as Oklahoma City looks to complete the season series sweep up 2-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are third in the Western Conference standings, winning their last game 127-113 over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're a scorching 9-1 over their last 10 games with their playoff positioning looking extremely secure, hoping for a high-profile upset on the road in this one.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are currently first in the Western Conference, maintaining the top seed following their latest 114-110 win over the Detroit Pistons. They recently won nine of their last ten games and have rattled off three straight heading into this matchup, hoping to defend their elite home record as betting favorites.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +9.5 (-118)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-102)

Over: 231.5 (-15)

Under: 231.5 (-105)

Lakers vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Marcus Smart (ankle – OUT)

Oklahoma City: Alex Caruso (illness – Questionable)

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 32-6 at home this season. The Los Angeles Lakers are 24-14 on the road.

The Lakers have gone 13-16 as underdogs. The Thunder are 59-14 as the betting favorite.

The Thunder are 35-41 ATS overall, 17-21 ATS at home. The Lakers are 43-33 ATS overall, 20-18 ATS on the road.

The Thunder are 5-5 straight up, 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games against the Lakers.

The Thunder are 4-6 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Lakers are 9-1 straight up and 6-4 ATS over their last 10 games.

The total has gone UNDER in three of Oklahoma City's last five home games.

The Lakers are 3-3 ATS in their last 6 away games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Thunder Matchup

This final clash of the regular season carries massive weight for Western Conference supremacy as the playoffs quickly approach. The Thunder snagged the last meeting in Oklahoma City with a gritty defensive performance, but both squads enter this heavyweight matchup riding incredible waves of momentum.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been an absolute offensive force over the past month, guiding the Thunder to the top seed with clinical precision. Fresh off a spectacular scoring outing against the Detroit Pistons, he will need to maintain his MVP-level aggression against a sturdy Los Angeles defense tonight.

Chet Holmgren’s elite rim protection has also been a massive catalyst for Oklahoma City's recent success, anchoring the paint and deterring easy interior looks. If he can manage to stay out of foul trouble against the bruising physicality of Anthony Davis, the Thunder will be in a prime position to defend their home court.

The Lakers, meanwhile, are playing their absolute best basketball of the year, boasting a scorching 9-1 record over their last ten games. With Luka Doncic and Austin Reeves absolutely dominating on the floor and LeBron James playing the best complimentary ball he's played all season, Los Angeles possesses the sheer firepower and veteran savvy necessary to pull off this thrilling road upset.

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder (-9.5) host the Los Angeles Lakers (+9.5) tonight at Paycom Center in a marquee Western Conference showdown with major playoff seeding implications.

The Thunder enter as the clear favorite for good reason. OKC sits atop the West at 60-16, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scorching hot, coming off a 47-point performance and averaging 31.6 points and 6.5 assists on the season. The Thunder have also gone 9-1 over their last 10 games, holding opponents to just 106.1 points per game during that stretch.

The Lakers, however, are no pushover. Luka Doncic just dropped 42 points against Cleveland and is averaging a ridiculous 33.7/7.8/8.2 stat line on the year. With Austin Reaves posting 19.9 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10, LA has the firepower to keep this competitive. The Lakers are also 9-1 in their last 10 — this is a clash of red-hot teams.

The Thunder win, but Doncic's brilliance keeps the Lakers within the number. Take the Lakers +8.5.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +9.5 (-115), OVER 231.5 (-115)