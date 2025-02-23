ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Detroit Pistons will head south to face the Atlanta Hawks. It will be a pivotal showdown at State Farm Arena as we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Pistons lead the head-to-head series 227-221. Yet, the Hawks are 8-2 over their past 10 games against the Pistons, including 4-1 over the past five contests at home. The Pistons are 2-1 against the Hawks this season, but the Hawks got the last laugh when Trey Young hit a game-winning shot to beat Detroit 132-130.

Here are the Pistons-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Hawks Odds

Detroit Pistons: -3 (-114)

Moneyline: -146

Atlanta Hawks: +3 (-106)

Moneyline: +124

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Hawks

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: FanDuelSports South and FanDuel Sports Detroit

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

When the Pistons last beat the Hawks, they led 36-26 after the first quarter and 69-51 at halftime. Ultimately, they led 97-75 after the third quarter before slightly letting their foot off the gas and beating the Hawks by 10.

Cade Cunningham has been terrific this season and continues to evolve into an elite basketball player. Unsurprisingly, he had 29 points while shooting 12 for 19 in that victory against the Hawks. Ausar Thompson also is stepping into his own and had 16 points while shooting 7 for 9 from the floor. Likewise, Jalen Duran continues to do well, and he had 14 points.

The Pistons shot 50 percent from the floor, including 35.3 percent from the triples. Also, they held the Hawks to 35.3 percent from the triples. The Pistons also won the board battle 51-47 while also stealing the rock seven times. Likewise, they had 10 blocked shots. The only hiccup in their game was the 20 turnovers. That is something they must cut down on.

But something to look at is the showdown between Cunningham and Young. The two point guards are clearly the most important parts of their team. Therefore, a major path to beating the Hawks is for Cunningham to outduel Young on offense and defense. He must find room to shoot the rock while also finding his teammates. Then, he must play close-out defense on Young and not let him find his shooting stroke.

The Pistons will cover the spread if Cunningham can continue to play well, hitting his shots and winning the battle with Young. Then, they must win the board battle and find a way to block shots and win the loose battles.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Hawks continue to play well enough to stay in the race. Also, they can definitely beat the Pistons, as they have proven several times this season. But if the Hawks are to win the season series, they need to shoot well and hold onto the lead.

When the Hawks last beat the Pistons, they held a nine-point halftime lead. Yet, slowly, they allowed the Pistons to chip away at the lead before Young hit the game-winning shot. Young finished with 34 points and nine assists while shooting 9 for 16 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Significantly, he is the man that pushes this team forward. But he is also maddingly inconsistent. Some days, Young will drop 34 points. On other days, he will finish with 14 points. Oftentimes, the Hawks struggle when Young cannot take charge and lead the team in scoring.

Zaccharie Risacher and Dyson Daniels are key components of this team, and I can see them both playing a role in this game. Risacher had 17 points while shooting 5 for 9 in the win, while Daniels had 19 while shooting 6 for 10. Meanwhile, Onyeka Okongwu added 12 points while shooting 5 for 7.

The Hawks shot 51.9 percent from the floor, including 43.3 percent from beyond the arc. Furthermore, they shot 82.1 percent from the charity stripe, making 32 of 39 shots. The Hawks also won the board battle 41-37 while stealing the rock eight times and blocking seven shots.

The Hawks will cover the spread if Young can have a great game. Then, the Hawks must get to the charity stripe and also find ways to win the board battle.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Pistons are 30-24-2 against the spread, while the Hawks are 27-29 against the spread. Moreover, the Pistons are 18-10-1 against the spread on the road, while the Hawks are 11-14 against the spread at home. The Pistons are 21-19-1 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference, while the Hawks are 19-15 against the spread when facing the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks have dominated this series, but these Pistons are much different from the laughingstock we saw last season. Plus, they already have a win in Atlanta this season. I think this series finishes with the weird rarity where the road team wins each game. Pistons cover the spread on the road.

Final Pistons-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Detroit Pistons: -3 (-114)