The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Pitt and NC State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Pitt-NC State prediction and pick.

The Pittsburgh Panthers (16-13, 7-11 ACC) travel to Raleigh on Wednesday to face the NC State Wolfpack (11-18, 4-14 ACC) in a battle of two struggling ACC teams. Pitt is coming off a hard-fought loss to No. 19 Louisville but will look to bounce back behind Jaland Lowe, who averages 16.7 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Panthers’ rebounding advantage (33.4 RPG vs. NC State’s 32.0 RPG) could be a key factor. NC State, despite its record, has kept games close, with seven of its ACC losses decided by one possession. Guard Marcus Hill leads the Wolfpack with 11.7 points per game, while their top-ranked turnover margin (+3.18) could disrupt Pitt's offense. This matchup may come down to whether Pitt can exploit NC State’s last-place rebounding margin or if the Wolfpack’s defense can carry them to a much-needed win at home. Expect a tightly contested game.

Here are the Pitt-NC State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-NC State Odds

Pitt: -2.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -144

NC State: +2.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How to Watch Pitt vs. NC State

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNews

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Pittsburgh Panthers are well-positioned to secure a victory against the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday, thanks to their dynamic scoring duo and recent improvements in gameplay. Despite a tough loss to Louisville, Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett remain a formidable backcourt, combining for an average of 33.2 points per game. Their ability to create their own shots and drive to the basket can exploit NC State's defensive inconsistencies, particularly given the Wolfpack's struggles with perimeter defense. If Lowe and Leggett can find their rhythm early, they could lead the Panthers to a much-needed win.

Additionally, Pittsburgh's rebounding advantage could play a crucial role in this matchup. The Panthers average 33.4 rebounds per game compared to NC State's 32.1, which could help them control the pace of the game and limit second-chance opportunities for the Wolfpack. With NC State allowing opponents to shoot over 45% from the field, Pitt’s ability to capitalize on offensive rebounds and convert them into points will be vital. Furthermore, if the Panthers can tighten their defense and limit turnovers, they will have a significant chance of overcoming NC State's inconsistent play. With motivation on their side as they aim for postseason aspirations, Pittsburgh is primed for success in this ACC showdown.

Why NC State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The NC State Wolfpack have a solid opportunity to defeat the Pittsburgh Panthers on Wednesday, primarily driven by their recent momentum and home-court advantage. After a tough loss to Georgia Tech, the Wolfpack are eager to bounce back, especially with their postseason hopes hanging in the balance. NC State has shown flashes of brilliance at spurts this season which highlights their potential to compete against top-tier teams. With Marcus Hill leading the charge, averaging 11.7 points per game and showcasing improved shooting efficiency, the Wolfpack can capitalize on Pittsburgh's defensive vulnerabilities.

Additionally, NC State's ability to force turnovers will be crucial in this matchup. They rank among the top teams in the ACC for turnover margin, which could disrupt Pittsburgh's offensive flow. The Wolfpack's depth and energy at home can also play a significant role; they’ve historically performed better in Raleigh, where the crowd support can elevate their performance. If NC State can harness their defensive intensity and take advantage of transition opportunities, they have a strong chance to secure a much-needed victory against the Panthers and keep their slim hopes for an ACC Tournament berth alive.

Final Pitt-NC State Prediction & Pick

The Pittsburgh Panthers face the NC State Wolfpack on Wednesday in Raleigh. Both teams are looking to end disappointing seasons on a high note. Pittsburgh will rely on its backcourt duo of Jaland Lowe (16.7 PPG, 5.3 APG) and Ishmael Leggett (5.8 RPG), who have carried much of the offensive load this season. If the Panthers can improve their shooting efficiency, particularly from beyond the arc, they’ll have a strong chance to exploit NC State’s defensive weaknesses.

NC State, led by Marcus Hill (11.7 PPG), will lean on its home-court advantage and strong turnover margin (+3.18) to disrupt Pitt’s offense. However, the Wolfpack’s struggles in rebounding and inconsistent scoring could be problematic against a Pitt team that has been competitive in recent games despite its losses. This matchup is likely to be close, but Pitt’s superior rebounding and offensive firepower give them a slight edge to secure the win and cover the spread on the road Wednesday night.

Final Pitt-NC State Prediction & Pick: Pitt -2.5 (-114), Over 140.5 (-115)