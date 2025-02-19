ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Providence Friars and Georgetown Hoyas battle between two middle-of-the-pack teams in the Big East standings. Both teams are under .500 in their conference schedule, with Georgetown sitting half a game ahead of Providence with a 6-8 record. The Friars are 6-9 with one extra game played. The Hoyas are under .500 in the Big East, but they are 15-10 overall, while the Friars are 12-14. The teams met earlier this season in Providence, where the Friars won by ten points as one-point underdogs. It was the eighth straight victory for Providence and ninth in the past ten matchups. However, Providence covered just six of those ten games. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Providence upset Villanova in their last game. They entered as three-point underdogs at home but won by 13 points. This snapped a four-game losing streak, but they were underdogs in each. The Friars have been favorites in just two of their past ten games, with both coming against the last-place Seton Hall Pirates. Some notable trends from the ten games are that Providence covered five of the ten games, and the total went over eight times.

Georgetown has struggled over the past ten games, winning just three of their last ten. Like the Friars, the Hoyas upset the Villanova Wildcats as 7.5-point underdogs, and their other two victories came as favorites against Butler and Seton Hall. The disappointing part for the Hoyas is they've lost two games as favorites, which shows some missed opportunities. The Hoyas covered the spread in just four of their past ten games.

Here are the Providence-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Georgetown Odds

Providence: +4 (-115)

Moneyline: +150

Georgetown: -4 (-105)

Moneyline: -180

Over: 140.5 (-110)

Under: 140.5 (-110)

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

There aren't many teams in the Big East with a worse offense than Providence, but Georgetown is some spots below them. The Hoyas rank 270th in total offense, averaging 70.9 points per game. Providence's defense hasn't been the greatest, but they rank 149th with 70.7 points allowed per game.

It's hard to ignore the Friars' recent success against Georgetown. They have won nine of the past ten matchups, and the only difference is that the Friars have been favorites in eight of the past nine games.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to believe that Georgetown hasn't been able to win more games with their elite defense, but it's just a testament to how poor their offense has been. Their defense will be a catalyst if they can cover the spread in this game, as they rank 40th with just 66.2 points allowed per game. Providence has been below average on offense, averaging 72.4 points per game.

Georgetown's offense has been bad, but when comparing the matchups in these games, the Hoyas should have the upper hand. Providence's defense is over 100 spots worse, and they allow four more points on the road than their overall ranks.

Final Providence-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

The total went over in the teams' first matchup this season. However, a battle of two poor offenses with average to elite defenses has the makings of a low-scoring affair. Providence had a rough defensive stretch recently but allowed just 62 points in their last game.

Final Providence-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Under 140.5 (-110)