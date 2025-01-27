ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Providence Friars (10-10, 4-5 Big East) take on the Seton Hall Pirates (6-14, 1-8 Big East) Tuesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Providence-Seton Hall prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Providence-Seton Hall College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Seton Hall Odds

Providence: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -164

Seton Hall: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +136

Over: 131.5 (-115)

Under: 131.5 (-105)

How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall struggles on offense. They average 63.7 points per game, which is the lowest in the Big East by almost 10 points. The Pirates also have the lowest field goal percentage at just over 40 percent. Additionally, it should come as no surprise that Seton Hall makes the fewest threes per game in the Big East. Providence will also be able to play more physical than usual as Seton Hall has the worst free throw percentage in the conference. The Pirates are not going to win many more games with their struggles on offense, so Providence should be able to handle business Tuesday night.

Providence has already beaten the Pirates once this season. That game came at home, but the Friars played one of their best games. They put up 91 points, and shot 53.8 percent from the field. The Friars were also able to make 12 of their 25 threes, and they shot 33 free throws in the win. 50 points in the second half catapulted Providence to the win, and they should be able to do some scoring in this game, as well. If Providence can have a similar offensive game Tuesday night, expect them to cover the spread on the road.

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall has won just six games this season. Four of those wins have come on their home court. Now none of those games were against great teams, but there is a little bit more confidence when Seton Hall is playing in their home arena. At home this season, the Pirates have been able to play pretty good on defense and their offense improves just a little bit. If Seton Hall can play well at home Tuesday night, they will be able to cover this spread.

In their first game against Providence, Seton Hall had one of their best offensive games. In fact, their 85 points against the Friars in their first matchup is the most Seton Hall has scored in regulation all season. Seton Hall did not have great percentages shooting wise, but they took enough shots to keep up on the offensive side of the court. The Pirates also grabbed an impressive 16 offensive rebounds while turning the ball over just eight times. That is the type of game Seton Hall has to have Tuesday night. If they can play like that again, Seton Hall will cover this spread at home.

Final Providence-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick

Providence is the better team in this game. Seton Hall is at home, but they are struggling in conference play, and on the season as a whole. Along with that, the Pirates are just not good at scoring, and that makes me very hesitant to bet on them. Because of that, I will take Providence to cover the spread on the road.

Final Providence-Seton Hall Prediction & Pick: Providence -3.5 (-110)