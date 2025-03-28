ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Boston Red Sox will continue their four-game season-opening series against the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Globe Life Field. It will be a thriller in Arlington, Texas, as we continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Rangers prediction and pick.

Red Sox-Rangers Projected Starters

Walker Buehler vs. Tyler Mahle

Walker Buehler (0-0) is making his first start as a Red Sox.

Away Splits: 0-2 with a 6.53 ERA last season on the road.

Tyler Mahle (0-0)

Home Splits: 0-1 with a 5.63 ERA.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-Rangers Odds

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +102

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. Rangers

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: NESN

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox got off to a great start on Opening Day, overcoming the Rangers 5-2. However, it did not start out that way. They were trailing 1-0 after the second inning. However, they tied the game in the next half inning when Ceddanne Rafaela hit into a fielder's choice. The Red Sox fell behind again in the fourth inning when they allowed Kyle Higashioka to drive home Kevin Pillar with a double. But the Sox fought back in the fifth inning when Wilyer Abreu clobbered a home run to make it 2-2.

The Red Sox and Rangers went toe-to-toe over the next few innings. Unfortunately, neither could score. Aroldis Chapman settled into a new role for the Sox while helping keep the game tied. Many expected Chapman to take the role because of the injury to Liam Hendricks. Instead, Justin Slaten pitched the ninth inning to record the save. But before that all happened, Abreu blasted his second home run of the game, a three-run blast to deep right field to give the Sox the lead for good.

The Red Sox capitalized off two home runs in this game. Additionally, they won the game despite Rafael Devers going 0 for 4 and Jarren Duran going 1 for 4. Alex Bregman went 0 for 4 in his Sox debut. While Garrett Crochet was decent in his first outing, he still went just five innings, and that is something to keep an eye on if the Sox want a fresher bullpen.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if the offense can continue to capitalize on big chances and produce big innings. Then, they need more good work from the bullpen and from Buehler to go six innings.

Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nathan Eovaldi achieved a franchise record, recording nine strikeouts and showcasing what he could do on Opening Day. Unfortunately, the offense could not give him any run support, and the bullpen faltered again. The Rangers need a big boost, someone who can help them rebuild their offense.

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia each went 0 for 4 on Opening Day. Likewise, Jake Burger went 0 for 3. Marcus Semien went 1 for 4 but also struck out twice. In fact, the entire lineup struck out seven times, often failing to make contact.

The bullpen must find a way to protect any leads they get, and also ties. Sadly, Luke Jackson made a critical mistake that Abreu made him pay for. The Rangers must figure out who their seventh, eighth, and ninth inning pitchers are going to be. Once they find out, they will have the consistent pitchers whom they can rely on to protect close games.

The Rangers will cover the spread if their offense springs to life and drives home runners. Then, they need their bullpen to hit the strike zone and avoid making mistakes.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are officially 1-0 against the spread after winning on Opening Day. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 0-1 against the spread after losing 5-2 at home. Both teams will be looking to make a mark after the Sox got the first bite. Regardless of what happens on Friday, this will be the third game of a big four-game opening series, and both teams have high expectations as they look to get off to a good start.

Both starting pitchers have dealt with injuries. Thus, I don't think either will go very long. In this case, you have to consider who has the better bullpen. While the Red Sox are a patchwork bullpen, it still has held up. Conversely, the Rangers have continued to have issues with relievers, and I think it will cost them. Give me the Red Sox to cover the spread on the road.

Final Red Sox-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-200)