The Red Sox travel to Chicago to face the White Sox on Friday! The Red Sox have been inconsistent this season, while the White Sox have been awful. This is a big series for both teams to gain some momentum. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-White Sox prediction and pick.

Red Sox-White Sox Projected Starters

Sean Newcomb vs. Davis Martin

Sean Newcomb (0-1) with a 5.19 ERA and a 2.19 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts through 4.2 innings.

Away Splits: (0-1) 9.00 ERA

Davis Martin (0-1) with a 5.73 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed seven runs on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts through five innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Red Sox-White Sox Odds

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -154

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Red Sox vs. White Sox

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

TV: NESN/CHSN

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox had the epitome of a mediocre season last year, finishing with an 81-81 record. They are 6-4 this season to start the year and have won five straight. Statistically, the Red Sox were great in offense last season but have started slow this season. The pitching has been average and has not changed much from last season to this season. Alex Bregman, Jarren Duran, Rafael Devers, Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, Trevor Story, Cedanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu have held down the fort for a solid offense for the Red Sox. Then, Tanner Houck, Garrett Crochet, and the new addition, Walker Buehler, make up a formidable pitching lineup. Their pitching and offense should be much better this season. The Red Sox have a lot of expectations this season but need to find consistency.

The Red Sox are starting Newcomb on the mound. He has a 0-1 record, a 5.19 ERA, and a 2.19 WHIP. He's allowed five runs on 14 hits with five walks and nine strikeouts through 8.2 innings across two games. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.8. Despite some of his struggles, the Red Sox have gone 1-1 in his two starts. Newcomb has had a rough start this season, but he has a good matchup against the White Sox offense that has struggled most of the year.

The Red Sox's offense was great last year. They were sixth in team batting average at .252, and this season are eighth in team batting average, with .257. Abreu and Bregman lead the team in most of the notable batting categories. Abreu leads in batting average at .378, in home runs with three, in RBI with 12, and in OBP at .500. Then, Bregman leads in total hits with 12. The pieces on this Red Sox offense are good enough to be the best offense in the MLB, and this matchup against Martin for the White Sox is a giant benefit for them and one they can take a considerable advantage with.

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The White Sox were the worst team in the MLB last season and in history. They have also lost eight straight coming into this game, with a 2-10 record. They were the worst team behind the plate last season, and this season, they have improved but have been nothing special. The White Sox struggled on the mound last season but have been around the middle of the MLB this season. Andrew Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, and Miguel Vargas have been solid on this offense. Martin Perez and Shane Smith have been the biggest standouts for the team on the mound so far in 2025. The White Sox need help to get back on track.

The White Sox are starting Davis Martin on the mound in this matchup. He has a 0-1 record, a 5.73 ERA, and a 1.55 WHIP. He has allowed nine runs on 13 hits with four walks and four strikeouts through 11 total innings across two starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of one so far. The White Sox have lost both of his starts this season. This is a bad matchup for him against a Red Sox offense that has been playing well and has a lot of talent.

The White Sox's offense was awful last year. They were dead last in batting average with .221; this season, they are third to last with a .202 average. Benintendi and Vargas have been the best players on this struggling offense. Benintendi leads in home runs with two, in RBI with six, and in total hits with nine. Then, Vargas leads in batting average with .163 and OBP at .265. This offense has been a struggle, so maybe they can find a spark against Newcomb for Boston, but it will be a tough ask.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick

It's hard to trust anything with the White Sox right now. The Red Sox have the offense that is the difference maker. The pitching duel is evener, but the offense is why Boston wins and covers at home.

Final Red Sox-White Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (+112)