The Boston Red Sox are just treading water to start this season, as they come into Sunday's doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals with a 4-4 record on the season. However, the Red Sox have been picking up momentum, winning three straight games including a 13-9 victory to start this interleague series.

Despite the hot hitting in recent games for the Red Sox, it has been a difficult season so far for designated hitter Rafael Devers. He started the season 0-for-21 at the plate with 15 strikeouts, and it hasn't gotten much better from there.

On Sunday, his season might have finally started to turn around. In the bottom of the fifth inning of the first leg of the double-header, Devers crushed a home run out to left center field to give the Red Sox a 2-1 lead.

RAFAEL DEVERS WITH HIS FIRST HOMER OF 2025 FOR THE LEAD!!! pic.twitter.com/LRIKRQqQKE — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

That is a badly-needed hit for Devers, who came into this game just 5-for-30 at the plate with 16 strikeouts. However, there's no question that he is one of the most talented hitters in the league and the Red Sox will be expecting him to be back at his best very soon.

Boston may need him to come up big once again later in the day after the Cardinals tied the game up at two.

Devers isn't playing full-time in the field this season after the Red Sox brought in former Houston Astros star Alex Bregman in free agency. Bregman is manning the hot corner over at third base on a full-time basis while Devers is now the full time designated hitter, and not playing in the field could have thrown him off of his rhythm.

Regardless, the Red Sox need Devers to roll this momentum over into the rest of the season. This isn't a Boston roster that has elite hitters up and down the lineup, so it needs its stars such as Devers to contribute in a big way consistently.