Greene and Senzatela face off against each other in Game 2! The Reds have struggled to find consistency this season, but they can get a big win against a struggling Rockies team. This is Game 2 of their three-game series in Denver. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rockies prediction and pick.

Reds-Rockies Projected Starters

Hunter Greene vs. Antonio Senzatela

Hunter Greene (2-2) with a 2.35 ERA and a 0.78 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed five runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts through three innings.

Away Splits: (1-1) 3.86 ERA

Antonio Senzatela (1-3) with a 4.81 ERA and a 1.93 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on six hits with one walk and two strikeouts through six innings.

Home Splits: (1-1) 7.84 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rockies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: -198

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: +166

Over: 10.5 (+100)

Under: 10.5 (-122)

How to Watch Reds vs. Rockies

Time: 3:10 pm ET/12:10 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/COLR

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds struggled to find consistency during the 2024 season and finished with a 77-85 record. This season, they are 12-13 through their first 25 games and 2-3 in their last five games. Cincinnati has been inconsistent behind the plate this year, but they are playing well now with a .242 batting average. Their pitching has been great, especially recently, ranking fifth in team ERA. Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Jeimer Candelario, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, TJ Friedl, Matt McLain, Gavin Lux, and Jake Fraley have been standouts in a struggling offense this season. Andrew Abbott, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, and Brady Singer have all been at varying levels of good for Cincinnati on the mound. The Reds have a lot of potential, but need that consistency aspect to show up in this game.

The Reds are starting Greene on the mound. He has a 2-2 record, a 2.35 ERA, and a 0.78 WHIP. He has allowed eight runs on 18 hits with six walks and 35 strikeouts through 30.2 innings across five starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 5.8 so far this season. Greene has played well, but the Reds are 2-3 in his season's starts. Greene has a great matchup against a Rockies offense that has been awful most of the season and has the potential to shut down their offense.

The Reds struggled behind the plate last season and have not been much better, if at all, this season. They ranked 26th in batting average at .231 and are 13th in batting average this season at .242. De La Cruz, Friedl, and Lux have been the standouts on offense this year. Lux leads in batting average at .316 and in OBP at .419. Then, De La Cruz leads in home runs with five and RBI with 22. Finally, Friedl leads in total hits with 28. The Reds are playing better on offense more recently and have a great matchup against Senzatela on the mound for the Rockies because he has been very inconsistent.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rockies were one of the worst teams in the MLB last season, finishing with a 61-101 record, and they have not started this season much better, having a 4-20 record and having lost 11 of their last 12 games. Their offense has struggled and been below average last season, and has struggled in comparison. Their pitching was the worst unit in the MLB last season and has not been much better this season. Brenton Doyle, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar (out with injury), Ryan McMahon, Michael Toglia, Kyle Farmer, Mickey Moniak, and Jordan Beck have stood out on this subpar offense. This pitching staff has been awful, with Ryan Feltner being the biggest standout on the mound for the Rockies. The Rockies are struggling, and this series against the Reds does not help much.

The Rockies are starting Antonio Senzatela on the mound. He has a 1-3 record, a 4.81 ERA, and a 1.93 WHIP. He has allowed 15 runs on 42 hits with five walks and nine strikeouts through 24.1 innings across his five starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 1.8. The Reds went 2-3 in his starts. Senzatela has struggled and been inconsistent. The Reds have been red-hot on offense and have the talent to bother him on the mound, despite the game being in Denver. This is a bad matchup because of his inconsistency.

The Rockies' offense has also struggled. They are 29th in team batting average at .213 after finishing last season with a .242 average. Farmer, Goodman, and Doyle have emerged as the biggest standouts on this offense. Farmer leads in batting average at .268 and in total hits with 19. Then, Goodman leads in home runs with four and in OBP at .326. Finally, Doyle leads in RBI with 12. This offense has an awful matchup against Greene. The Rockies will have a hard time behind the plate in this game on offense.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies can't compete against Greene and this Reds offense. The Reds win and cover in this game, sending the Rockies spiraling even further.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds -1.5 (-134)