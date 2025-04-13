The Cincinnati Reds struggled at the start of the season becoming the first team to lose three straight 1-0 games in 65 years. But the Reds are rebounding and after Saturday’s win over the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati is 7-8 and 1.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central

Elly De La Cruz provided the fireworks for Saturday’s game as he gave the Reds an early 4-0 lead with a grand slam on his own bobblehead night, per MLB’s official account on X.

Cruz stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and crushed a 3-2 offering from Pirates pitcher Andrew Heaney, driving it deep into the left field bleachers. It was Cruz’s third home run of the season. He’s now slashing .237/.286/.441 with 16 RBI and 10 runs scored.

Elly De La Cruz makes the Reds a must-watch

After debuting in 2023 as one of the fastest players in baseball, Cruz really broke out last season, joining the 20/60 club with 25 homers and a MLB-leading 67 stolen bases. The Reds’ starting shortstop was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2024 and finished the year eighth in NL MVP voting after posting 5.2 bWAR in his second season in the majors.

As a sophomore, Cruz rewrote the Reds’ record books. He stole a franchise-best 45 bases before the All-Star break, he became the youngest player in team history with four extra-base hits in a game and he was the first Red to have back-to-back four-hit games in 23 years.

It seems like every time anyone looks, Cruz is doing something never seen before. At least that’s how new Reds manager Terry Francona feels.

Still, despite his incredible accomplishments last season, Cincinnati fell short of the playoffs yet again. The Reds have one postseason appearance in the last 11 years and haven’t won a playoff series since 1995. Perhaps Cruz can help the team snap its 29-year streak with another remarkable showing in 2025.