The Colorado Rockies shook up their roster on April 18, placing shortstop Ezequiel Tovar on the 10‑day injured list (retroactive to April 16) due to a left hip contusion and outfielder Brenton Doyle on the bereavement list (retroactive to April 17), per Troy Renck. To fill the openings, Colorado recalled former top prospect Jordan Beck from Triple‑A Albuquerque and selected infielder Aaron Schunk’s contract, adding two fresh bats to a lineup seeking consistency

Tovar’s injury compounds a sluggish start to his third MLB season. After slashing .269/.295/.469 with 26 homers and a league‑leading 45 doubles in 2024, the 22‑year‑old is batting just .212/.257/.303 through 70 plate appearances. His outstanding defense, recognized with a Gold Glove, remains an asset , but Colorado’s road‑heavy opening stretch has exposed holes in the everyday lineup.

Roster reconfigurations provide depth

Beck, the Rockies’ former first‑round pick and a member of Baseball America’s 2022 top prospect list, will get another chance to translate his Triple‑A success to the majors. Aaron Schunk, who debuted last season and posted a .234/.265/.330 line over 39 games, offers versatility across third base and both middle‑infield spots, giving manager Bud Black more tactical options. Schunk’s ability to play multiple positions and his left‑handed bat could prove invaluable as Colorado navigates Tovar’s absence.

Veteran Kyle Farmer appears poised to assume starting shortstop duties, while rookies like Michael Toglia and Nolan Jones may see increased playing time elsewhere on the diamond. Meanwhile, left‑hander Austin Gomber was transferred to the 60‑day injured list to clear a 40‑man slot for Schunk. Gomber, sidelined since spring training with shoulder inflammation, now projects to return in late May.

General manager Bill Schmidt emphasized the importance of organizational depth:

“Our focus is on keeping the roster flexible and ensuring we have quality players ready to step in when called upon,” Schmidt said.

Hovering around .500, the Rockies return home to Coors Field for a three‑game series against the San Francisco Giants beginning April 21. With a balanced mix of veteran leadership and high‑upside prospects — including the contributions of Aaron Schunk — these adjustments could prove pivotal as Colorado fights to climb out of the National League West gutter.