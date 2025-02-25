ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The top team in the American takes to the court as Memphis hosts Rice. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rice-Memphis prediction and pick.

Rice comes into the game sitting at 13-15 on the year but is just 4-11 in conference play. They are 11th in the American this year. They opened up the year 11-4, but would then lose seven straight games. Rice would then beat ECU, before losing another four games in a row. Last time out, Rice faced Tulsa. Rice dominated the game, leading by 15 at the end of the first half. Rice would go on to win the game 71-50.

Meanwhile, Memphis is 22-5 on the year, while sitting 12-2 in conference play. That places them in first place in the American. They opened up the year 6-0 before a loss to Auburn. They would then win three of their next five games before winning four straight. Memphis would then lose to Temple but then would win eight straight. The winning streak was broken by a Memphis loss to Wichita State. They faced FAU in their last game. FAU had an early lead in the game, but Memphis would take a five-point lead by the end of the first half. Memphis would go on to win the game 84-65.

Here are the Rice-Memphis College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Rice-Memphis Odds

Rice: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +810

Memphis: -14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1450

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rice vs. Memphis

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Rice Will Cover The Spread/Win

Rice is 168th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 141st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 215th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rice has been better on the defensive end of the court this year. They are 92nd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 58th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 44th in the nation in opponent asssits per game this year.

Rice is led by Trae Broadnax. He leads the team in both points and assists this year. Broadnax is scoring 12.9 points per game while adding 4.3 assists per game. Furthermore, he adds 5.4 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Kellen Amos comes into the game with 9.1 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Finally, Denver Anglin comes in with 8.8 points per game while adding two rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Caden Powell leads the way. He leads the team with seven rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 9.9 points per game while also having a block per game this year.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread/Win

Memphis is 46th in the nation in KenPom's rankings. They are 61st in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 41st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Memphis has been solid on offense this year. They are 40th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 59th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have been great from behind the arc this year. Memphis is fifth in the nation in three-point percentage this year.

Memphis is led by PJ Haggerty leading the team in points, assists, and steals per game. Haggerty comes in with 21.3 points per game while adding 3.7 assists and two steals. Further, he adds 5.6 rebounds per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Tyrese Hunter. Hunter is scoring 14.7 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Finally, Colby Rogers comes in with 10.8 points per game this year, while he adds 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja leads the way. He leads the team in rebounding this year, having 6.6 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 12.8 points while adding 1.8 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game this year.

Final Rice-Memphis Prediction & Pick

While Memphis has been solid on offense, the defense has had some bright spots as well. While they are 198th in the nation in opponent points per game, they are 78th in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Still, Rice should be able to keep this close. Rice is 12th in the nation in free throw attempts per game, while Memphis is 213th in opponent free throw attempts per game. Further, Memphis is 319th in defensive rebounding percentage while Rice is 70th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Further, Rice is 195th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Memphis is 326th in the nation in turnovers per game. Rice will get enough extra possessions to keep this close.

Final Rice-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Rice +14.5 (-110)