The Houston Rockets hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rockets-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Celtics Odds

Houston Rockets: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

Boston Celtics: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -250

Over: 222 (-110)

Under: 222 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, NBC Sports Boston

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, and they are really going to have to prove it Monday night. Houston allows 108.4 points per game, which is the sixth-fewest in the NBA. They also hold teams to the fifth-lowest field goal percentage, and the third-fewest threes made per game. In the first game against the Celtics, the Rockets allowed only 109 points. If the Rockets can play tough on defense, and keep the Celtics under 110 points again, they will be able to cover the spread.

Houston has a competitive offense. They will not score the most points, but they are still capable of scoring. They average just over 114 points per game, and they play at a fast offensive pace. Along with that, the Rockets grab the most offensive rebounds per game. Houston is going to put up shots, and they are going to give themselves plenty of second chance opportunities. They had 14 offensive rebounds in the first game against Boston, so they had their chances. If the Rockets can have a good offensive game, they will be able to cover.

Why the Celtics Could Cover the Spread/Win

Boston is just as good as the Rockets on defense. Actually, the Celtics are better than the Rockets defensively. The Celtics allow the fifth-lowest points per game this season, and the sixth-lowest field goal percentage. In the first game against the Rockets, the Celtics were dominant on defense. They allowed just 86 points, and only 30 points in the second half. With that, the Celtics held the Rockets to 36.4 percent shooting. If the Celtics can have a similar defensive game, they will be able to cover the spread.

Boston is one of the best offensive teams in the NBA, as well. Their 117.3 points per game is fourth-highest in the league. Now, the Celtics do not have the highest field goal percentage, but they take a lot of shots, which helps them. What also helps them is their ability to make the three. The Celtics make 17.8 threes per game, and that is the most in the NBA. Jayson Tatum is a big part of the scoring, but the whole team can knock down threes. If the Celtics can score the ball Monday night, they are going to be able to cover the spread at home.

Final Rockets-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This should be a close game. Both teams are pretty healthy, and both teams are very good. These are two teams that could easily make the conference finals in their respective conferences. With that said, the Celtics have been a bit up and down lately. The Rockets have, as well. I do think the Rockets can keep this game close, though. I will take Houston to cover the spread.

Final Rockets-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Rockets +6.5 (-115)