The MLB season is less than two months old, and we already have our second managerial firing. The Colorado Rockies have fired manager Bud Black just 40 games into his ninth season on the job. This comes just days after the Pittsburgh Pirates fired Derek Shelton. Colorado has only won seven games so far this season, including his last as Rockies' manager. Third base coach Warren Schaeffer will take over as manager.

“The Colorado Rockies announced today that they have relieved Bud Black of his duties as manager and Mike Redmond of his duties as bench coach,” a team-issued statement read. “Current third base coach Warren Schaeffer has been named the interim manager through the end of the 2025 season, and current hitting coach Clint Hurdle has been named the interim bench coach.”

Black was the manager for two Rockies playoff appearances in 2017 and 2018. They lost the Wild Card Game in the first year but won the one-game playoff the year after. They were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2018 NLDS. Since then, the results have just gotten worse for the Rockies. After a 61-win season last year, they have the worst record in baseball this year.

“Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable,” owner Dick Monfort wrote in a statement. “Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better. While we all share responsibility in how this season played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies Baseball.”

The Rockies lost to the Padres on Saturday, 21-0, at home. That appears to have been the last straw for ownership.