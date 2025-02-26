ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Diego-Washington State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego-Washington State.

Washington State has endured a tale of two seasons since this college basketball campaign began in early November. Washington State started the season 13-3 and was in a very good spot in the first week of January. It seemed the Cougars could make a real run at the NCAA Tournament and a top-four finish in the West Coast Conference. Then everything collapsed.

Getting swept by Pacific was brutal. Losing by 28 points at Santa Clara eroded the team's confidence. Everything snowballed against a team which got rocked on its heels and never really recovered. Washington State has lost 10 of its last 13 games and will finish with a losing WCC record. The Cougars didn't come anywhere close to finishing in the top four of the conference. They will play in the early rounds of the WCC Tournament while the top two seeds get multiple byes all the way into the semifinals and the third and fourth seeds get byes into the quarterfinals. Washington State's first-year head coach, David Riley, has a lot of work to do in upgrading the roster and making sure this kind of second-half swoon doesn't get replicated next season or at any point in the near-term future of the WSU program.

Here are the San Diego-Washington State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Diego-Washington State Odds

San Diego: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Washington State: -14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 158.5 (-105)

Under: 158.5 (-115)

How to Watch San Diego vs Washington State

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Why San Diego Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State is 3-10 in its last 13 games, and yet the Cougars are a 14.5-point favorite? We know San Diego is not a good team, but as you know, a lot of betting situations are less about the one team you know is bad, and more about the favored team you know is a lot better, but doesn't consistently prove it. We know Washington State is better than San Diego, but when the “better team” is nevertheless going through a very tough time, the better team becomes untrustworthy. Given how big this spread is, and given how poorly Washington State is playing, San Diego plus the points is not a dumb play. If Washington State starts this game playing the same bad basketball we have seen for most of the past six weeks, the game will be tied or close to tied late in the first half. San Diego would not be in position to win the game outright, but it would be in position to cover. Moreover, if you make your pregame wager on San Diego and Washington State starts slowly, you could then get WSU live at maybe -6.5 and could cash two tickets: USD +14.5 and WSU -6.5, the goal of every bettor in every game.

Why Washington State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Washington State has had a nightmarish second half of the season, but San Diego has been absolutely abysmal, going 1-15 in the West Coast Conference and winning just four games all season long. Washington State is having a headache of a season, but compared to San Diego, this is a Sunday stroll and a relaxing weekend off. San Diego has had the true root canal season. The Toreros (not the UC San Diego Tritons, just to be absolutely clear here — those are two different teams) are one of the worst teams in Division I and will make Washington State look very, very good.

Final San Diego-Washington State Prediction & Pick

Neither team can or should be trusted. This game is an easy pass. Just move along and find something better to bet on.

Final San Diego-Washington State Prediction & Pick: San Diego +14.5