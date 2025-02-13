ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Dons (20-6, 10-3 WCC) visit the Gonzaga Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) Thursday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Francisco-Gonzaga prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the San Francisco-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Francisco-Gonzaga Odds

San Francisco: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Gonzaga: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 153.5 (-110)

Under: 153.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

Time: 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why San Francisco Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Francisco is on a four-game win streak heading into this game. The Dons have been excellent on defense in those four games. They have allowed under 70 points in all those games, and an average of 62.5 points per game. With that, they have held their opponents to just 16 total threes in those games. They are guarding the perimeter extremely well, which is helping them keep opposing teams to a low score. Gonzaga is the best scoring team they are going to face in the regular season, so they really have to lock in. If they can do that, the Dons will cover the spread.

Malik Thomas is the player to watch for San Francisco. He leads the team with 19.2 points per game, and that number is tied for 30th in the entire country. Thomas also shoots 39.5 percent from beyond the arc. He has hit a bit of a lull lately when it come scoring. The Dons need him to score at or above his season average if they are going to keep this game within striking distance. If Thomas can have a good game, San Francisco will have a chance to cover the spread Thursday night.

Why Gonzaga Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gonzaga is one of the top scoring teams in the country. They lead the WCC with 87.2 points per game, and that is also second-best in the NCAA. Along with that, the Bulldogs have the ninth-best field goal percentage in the country, and they collect the second-most assists in the nation. Gonzaga does a great job moving the ball around, and they hit their shots. San Francisco is a tough defensive team, but the Bulldogs should not have much of a problem scoring Thursday night.

A big reason for their solid offensive play is Ryan Nembhard. Nembhard scores just 11.0 points per game. However, he leads the nation with 9.8 assists per game. He has had at least eight assists in 10 of his last 11 games, and he has reached double digit assists in six of those games. Nembhard may not be the best scoring player, but the offense revolves around him. If he can have a good game, Gonzaga will be able to cover the spread.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

Gonzaga is the home team, but they are not as good as everyone thought they would be. The Zags have some great players on their squad, but they are also a very beatable team. San Francisco's defense could be a little too much for Gonzaga to overcome. To be clear, I do not think the Dons are going to win this game. However, I like them to keep the game within 10 points, so covering this spread should be hard for San Francisco. I will take them to cover.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +13.5 (-102)