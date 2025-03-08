ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an SMU-Florida State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch SMU-Florida State.

Conference-based college basketball is winding down. Conference tournaments for the smaller leagues are already underway. The power conference tournaments are next week. The power conference schools are concluding their regular seasons on Saturday and Sunday. This will be the last game for dozens of major-conference teams before the conference tournaments get rolling midway through next week. It is the culmination of four and a half months of hard work, trying to make the final push to March Madness. There are a number of notable bubble games on the Saturday schedule. This is one of them.

SMU just barely escaped Syracuse earlier this week after trailing for most of the game. The Mustangs barely stayed alive in the bubble conversation, but they are still hanging by a thread and are not in a good position with just over one week left before Selection Sunday. The problem with SMU's portfolio of results is that there's simply nothing against high-end teams. SMU lost to Duke, Louisville, and Clemson. The Mustangs got the top three teams in the ACC at home this season. They had three chances to get a quality result on their own floor, and they whiffed all three times, never coming close. The selection committee can't look at SMU's body of work and conclude that the Mustangs are an NCAA Tournament team. The Ponies have to win at least three games before Selection Sunday, including this one in Tallahassee against Florida State.

Here are the SMU-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: SMU-Florida State Odds

SMU: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Florida State: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 158.5 (-110)

Under: 158.5 (-110)

How to Watch SMU vs Florida State

Time: 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

TV: ESPNU

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU simply must win this game. The Mustangs need this game — this win — more than Florida State does. Moreover, SMU has consistently won ACC games against inferior opponents. SMU has won the games it is supposed to win. The problem with SMU is that it doesn't win games against equal or superior competition. This is not a situation in which SMU is facing a relative equal. The Mustangs are better, and they have been able to win road games as small favorites in a lot of other situations this season. They are worth trusting in this spot.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida State will say goodbye to head coach Leonard Hamilton in this game. It is his final home game at FSU. Florida State has reached the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16 under Hamilton. It has won the ACC regular-season championship and the ACC Tournament. Florida State had some richly successful times under Hamilton, notably 2010-2013 and then again from 2018 through 2021. There were some years when Florida State was highly competitive at the top tier of the ACC and was a robust, nationally relevant program. Paying tribute to Coach Ham should give FSU the motivation and extra energy it will require to beat a good but not great SMU squad at home.

Final SMU-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to SMU, but the Leonard Hamilton farewell could give Florida State a real boost. Pass.

Final SMU-Florida State Prediction & Pick: SMU -1.5