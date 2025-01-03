ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Baylor-Iowa State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Baylor-Iowa State.

Nonconference college basketball is interesting because of all the intersectional matchups, and for the fact that it offers a preview of the NCAA Tournament. However, conference games in college hoops have that backyard familiarity about them, and in January and February, the intensity of these matchups is easy to like.

Baylor began the season ranked in the top 10, but the Bears were hammered by 38 points at Gonzaga on opening night. Given that Gonzaga has lost four games and has looked ordinary at times, that result was more of a reflection on where Baylor stood, less of an indication of how good Gonzaga actually was. Baylor has had problems defending opponents this season. Coach Scott Drew probably didn't anticipate the amount of difficulties which have come his way. It's true that Baylor did just soundly defeat Utah in Big 12 play earlier this week, but Utah does not appear to be an NCAA Tournament-quality team. It's premature to say that Baylor is “back,” but it also is worth noting that Baylor winning a conference game by 25 points does suggest that the Bears, during their long holiday break, were able to have a few practices and iron out some of their problems. Teams do evolve and change over the course of a long season. Maybe Baylor is beginning to reach its potential. Maybe the Bears are ending their period of hibernation and are ready to attack the best teams in the Big 12.

There probably isn't a better team in the Big 12 right now than Iowa State. Iowa State has been better than Houston, better than Kansas, and better than anyone else in the conference. The Cyclones have lost only one game, and that was to Auburn, which many people think is the best team in the United States. Iowa State has drilled some good teams such as Marquette and Dayton. ISU just did score a solid road win in Big 12 play at Colorado. It came back from a bad first half to beat Iowa on the road. This team has already answered a lot of tests. Now the challenge is to carry this level of toughness and form into the biggest games on the conference schedule. This is one of them. If Iowa State wins the regular-season Big 12 championship, it is very hard to imagine a scenario in which the Cyclones aren't a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is something they have never previously achieved.

Here are the Baylor-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Baylor-Iowa State Odds

Baylor: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +290

Iowa State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -375

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Baylor vs. Iowa State

Time: 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

TV: CBS

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Baylor Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is a better team, but from a betting standpoint, is it more likely or less that Baylor will keep this game close? Baylor just did pound a Big 12 opponent by 25. Baylor seems to be getting better and has won in Hilton Coliseum before in the Scott Drew era. Baylor making this game close seems probable.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is the best team in the Big 12. It is playing at home. It has high-end wins and has tested itself against good competition. Elite teams smash single-digit spreads.

Final Baylor-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Baylor, but we are not going to trust the inferior team in this matchup. Pass.

Final Baylor-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Baylor +8.5