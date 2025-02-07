Super Bowl 59 is here, and we are excited to talk about all the prop bets you can make while watching the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs. We're sharing our Super Bowl 59 odds series and a Super Bowl 59 cheat sheet to help you decide what you will be betting on this Sunday.
Here are the Super Bowl 59 odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: Super Bowl 59 Odds
Coin Toss Result
Head: -104
Tails: -104
Anytime Touchdowns
Saquon Barkley to score a touchdown: -190
Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown: -115
Travis Kelce to score a touchdown: +125
Xavier Worthy to score a touchdown: +155
Kareem Hunt to score a touchdown: +150
AJ Brown to score a touchdown: +180
Popular Game Specials
Each Team to Score 1 Rushing and Passing Touchdown in Each Half: +7500
Each Team to Score 1 Touchdown and 1 Field Goal in Each Half: +1400
Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes to Have 15+ Passing Yards in Each Quarter: -105
Touchdown Specials
1+Touchdown Scored in Each Quarter: +120
Saquon Barkley and Travis Kelce to Score First Touchdown: +240
Kareem Hunt, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+ Touchdowns: +700
A.J. Brown, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy to Combine for 4+ Touchdowns: +700
A.J. Brown, Saquon Barkley, and Travis Kelce to Combine for 4+Touchdowns: +850
Passing Specials
Patrick Mahomes to Throw +25 Passing Yards in Each Quarter: -125
Patrick Mahomes to Throw +100 Passing Yards in Each Half: +100
Jalen Hurts to Throw +125 Passing Yards in Each Half: +125
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Combine for +500 Passing Yards: +135
Jalen Hurts to Record 100+ Passing Yards in Each Half: +200
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Combine for +550 Passing Yards: +300
Running Specials
Saquon Barkley to Record 10+ Yards Rushing in Each Quarter: -115
Saquon Barkley to Record 50+ Yards Rushing in Each Half: +180
Saquon Barkley to Record 15+ Yards Rushing in Each Quarter: +200
Kareem Hunt to record +5 Rushing Yards in Each Quarter: +300
Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley to Combine for 200+ Rushing Yards: +360
Receiving Specials
A.J. Brown to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Quarter: +145
Travis Kelce to record 1+ Reception in Each Quarter: +175
Travis Kelce to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +190
A.J. Brown to record 1+ Receptions in Each Half: +250
Xavier Worthy to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +250
Devonta Smith to record 25+ Receiving Yards in Each Half: +290
First Touchdown Scorer
Saquon Barkley: +420
Jalen Hurts: +600
Travis Kelce: +800
Kareem Hunt: +950
Xavier Worthy: +950
AJ Brown: +1100
Player to Record a Sack
Nolan Smith Jr.: +108
George Karlaftis: +116
Jalen Carter: +116
Chris Jones: +138
Josh Sweat: +136
Charles Omenihu: +200
First Scoring Play
Philadelphia Eagles Touchdown: +190
Kansas City Chiefs Touchdown: +200
Kansas City Chiefs Field Goal: +350
Philadelphia Eagles Field Goal: +390
Kansas City Chiefs Safety: +10000
Philadelphia Eagles Safety: +10000
More Popular Game Specials
Saquon Barkley to Record 100+ Rushing Yards and Philadelphia Eagles win: +140
Patrick Mahomes to Record 225+ Passing Yards and Kansas City Chiefs win: +145
Super Bowl Specials
Patrick Mahomes and Jalenm Hurts Combine for 6+ Passing and Rushing Touchdowns: +320
Playoff Record Breaker – Saquon Barkley to Record +169 Rushing Yards: +500
Saquon Barkley and Kareem Hunt to Combine for 200+ Rushing Yards: +550
Opening Kickoff to be a Fair Catch or Touchback
Yes: -220
No: +168
Coin Toss Winner
Kansas City Chiefs: -104
Philadelphia Eagles: -104
Super Bowl MVP
Patrick Mahomes: +120
Saquon Barkley: +250
Jalen Hurts: +350
Travis Kelce: +1400
Xavier Worthy: +3100
A.J. Brown: +3500
Team Scores Wins First Game
Yes: -172
No: +140
Team Scores Last Wins Game
Yes: -215
No: +172
Will There Be a Two-Point Conversion Attempt
Yes: -104
No: -118
Safety During Game
Yes: +1300
No: -4500
Either Team to Score a Touchdown on the Opening Drive
Yes: +106
No:-130
Either Team to Score on the First Drive
Yes: +2500
Will Philadelphia Eagles Score More Points
1st Half: -112
2nd Half: -108
Will Kansas City Chiefs Score More Points
1st Half: -114
2nd Half: -106
Kansas City Chiefs to Trail in the Last 2 Minutes of 4th Quarter & Win The Game
Yes: +790
Any Quarter Be Scoreless
Yes: +390
No: -550
Highest Scoring Quarter Total Points
Over 19.5: -134
Under 19.5: +110
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards
+150 Passing Yards: -1800
+175 Passing Yards: -800
+200 Passing Yards: -400
+225 Passing Yards: -220
+250 Passing Yards: -118
Patrick Mahomes Passing Touchdowns
1 Passing Touchdown: -1000
2 Passing Touchdowns: -162
3 Passing Touchdowns: +225
Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards
25+ Rushing Yards: -165
40+ Rushing Yards: +195
Jalen Hurts Passing Yards
150+ Passing Yards: -750
175+ Passing Yards: -320
200+ Passing Yards: -160
225+ Passing Yards: +120
Jalen Hurts Hurts Passing Touchdowns
1 Passing Touchdown: -350
2 Passing Touchdowns: +168
Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards
25+ Rushing Yards: -300
40+ Rushing Yards: +100
50+ Rushing Yards: +85
Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards
+60 Rushing Yards: -1050
+70 Rushing Yards: -600
80+ Rushing Yards: -370
90+ Rushing Yards: -240
100+ Rushing Yards: -170
110+ Rushing Yards: -125
125+ Rushing Yards: +140
Saquon Barkley Rushing Yards in the First Quarter
+20 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: -192
+25 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: -114
+30 Rushing Yards in 1st Quarter: +134
Travis Kelce Receiving Yards
+25 Receiving Yards: +1300
+40 Receiving Yards: -355
+50 Receiving Yards: -196
+60 Receiving Yards: -114
+70 Receiving Yards: +142
AJ Brown Receiving Yards
+40 Receiving Yards: -500
+50 Receiving Yards: -280
+60 Receiving Yards: -170
+70 Receiving Yards: -113
+80 Receiving Yards: +134
+90 Receiving Yards: +192
Xavier Worthy Receiving Yards
+25 Receiving Yards: -780
+40 Receiving Yards: -255
+50 Receiving Yards: -140
+60 Receiving Yards: +118
+70 Receiving Yards: +188
+80 Receiving Yards: +280
Devonta Smith Receiving Yards
+40 Receiving Yards: -220
+50 Receiving Yards: -130
+60 Receiving Yards: +125
+70 Receiving Yards: +192
+80 Receiving Yards: +285
First Downs Made by Jalen Hurts on Brotherly Shove
Over 2.5: -105
Under 2.5: -122
Team to Receive Opening Kickoff
Kansas City Chiefs: -112
Philadelphia Eagles: -108
Total Offensive Plays in Game
Over 127.5: -`114
Under 127.5: -106
Largest Lead of Game
Under 14.5: -148
Over 14.5: +120
Will Both Teams Have The Lead in the 1st Half
Yes: +132
No: -162
Will Both Teams Have The Lead in the 2nd Half
Yes: +142
No: -176
Will Both Teams Have The Lead in the 4th Quarter
Yes: +250
No: -325
Total 1st Downs
Over 40.5: -124
Under 40.5: +102
Total Successful 4th Down Conversions
Yes: -106
No: -114
First Quarterback to Reach 50 Passing Yards
Patrick Mahomes: -188
Jalen Hurts: +142
Most Pass Attempts
Patrick Mahomes: -400
Jalen Hurts: +300
Most Pass Completions
Patrick Mahomes: -520
Jalen Hurts: +370
Quarterback to Throw First Interception
Patrick Mahomes: -118
Jalen Hurts: -104
Which Running Back Will Catch a Pass First
Kareem Hunt: +184
Saquon Barkley: -230
First Player With 40+ Receiving Yards
A.J. Brown: +310
Travis Kelce: +390
Xavier Worthy: +490
Dallas Goedert: +570
DeVonta Smith: +610
Marquise Brown: +790
Defensive/Special Teams Touchdown
Yes: +330
No: -450
Harrison Butker Field Goals Attempted
Over 1.5: -192
Under 1.5: +150
Jake Elliott Field Goals Attempted
Over 1.5: -166
Under 1.5: +130
Final Super Bowl 59 Props Prediction & Pick
There are a lot of amazing bets to make. Ultimately, some of them provide a higher risk than others. I like to make the bets based on what is likely. You figure the Eagles will attempt to contain Kelce. However, by doing so, they might leave someone else open. The Chiefs did not pass much to Kelce two weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills. Yet, they did give him 117 receiving yards against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. The Chiefs will attempt to go to him first in the passing game before deferring to their other weapons.
I do like Barkley to hit over 110 rushing yards. So far, he has been very consistent in doing that, torching defenses left and right, including a touchdown on his first run in the NFC Championship. I also like Jalen Hurts to get at least 29 rushing yards. Significantly, the Chiefs will do everything they can to take away his passing options, which means Hurts might have to scramble more than he wants to, finding ways to generate yards. I also believe Mahomes will throw for more than 225 yards, and 50 of those will go to Kelce. These two seem to connect often in the Super Bowl, especially with Taylor Swift in attendance. Therefore, these are the four big predictions I am going with.
Final Super Bowl 59 Props Prediction & Pick: Saquon Barkley 110+ Rushing Yards -125, Jalen Hurts 25+ Rushing Yards -300, Patrick Mahomes +225 Passing Yards -220, Travis Kelce +50 Receiving Yards: -196