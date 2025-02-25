ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Tennessee plays exceptionally well and goes into this game against an LSU team struggling to find consistency. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Tennessee-LSU prediction and pick.

Tennessee is 22-5 this season, with notable wins against Louisville, Baylor, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, Missouri, and Texas A&M. They also lost twice to Florida, Vanderbilt, Auburn, and Kentucky. Chaz Lanier has been great for the Volunteers, and he has a chance to explode against the Tigers on the road in this game against LSU.

LSU is 14-13 this season, with notable wins against Kansas State, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. However, they have losses to Pitt, SMU, Vanderbilt, Missouri, Ole Miss twice, Texas A&M, Auburn, Alabama, and Florida. Cam Carter is the Tigers' best player and needs to be Superman for the Tigers in this matchup against Tennessee and their defense, especially with the game at home.

Here are the Tennessee-LSU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Tennessee-LSU Odds

Tennessee: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -610

LSU: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +430

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How to Watch Tennessee vs. LSU

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee's defense has been great this year and is arguably the best in the SEC and the country. They allow 60.8 points per game, 37.1% from the field, and 27.7% from behind the arc. This Tennessee defense ranks near the top in every defensive category in the SEC and is fourth in scoring defense in the entire country. It is also the top-rated defense on KenPom, with an 87.6 adjusted defensive rating.

Down low, this frontcourt has been solid. Igor Milicic Jr. has been the key, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game. Then, Felix Okpara leads the team in blocks with 1.8 per game. Finally, on the perimeter, three players average at least one steal, with Zeigler leading the team, averaging two per game.

This defense is their identity as a team. They play physically and are not afraid of anyone on this side of the court. They should find some success against LSU on the road because the Tigers have not been all that impressive this season on offense outside of Carter.

LSU's offense has been unimpressive this season. They score 76.2 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 45.4%, and have a three-point percentage of 31.6%. They are ranked 100th in KenPom with a 111.3 rating in adjusted offense.

Three Tigers are averaging over double digits, with Carter leading the team with 16.9 points per game. Jordan Sears and Cam Carter are tied for the team lead in assists with 2.7 per game, but they only average 13.5 assists per game.

This offense is going to have a lot of issues against this Tennessee defense. Carter needs to be Superman, but outside of him, this offense will get stuck against a defense as good as theirs, even in Baton Rouge.

LSU's defense has been highly inconsistent this season. They allow 72.5 points per game, 41.4% from the field, and 31.6% from behind the arc.

Down low, this frontcourt has been solid. Corey Chest leads the team in rebounding with 6.8 per game. Then, Daimion Collins leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.6 per game. Finally, regarding their on-ball defense, three different Tigers are averaging at least one steal, with Sears leading the team with 1.4 steals per game.

LSU's defense will cause problems for Tennessee's offense. The Volunteers do not consistently score or move the ball well enough, and the Tigers can at least slow down this offense at home.

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee's offense has been inconsistent at best this season but has also struggled more often than not. They score 74.7 points per game, have a 45.4% field goal percentage, and a 34.7% three-point shooting percentage. KenPom still has this offense ranked in the top 30, with a 119.1 rating.

Four Volunteers are averaging over double digits this season, with Chaz Lanier being the most consistent scorer, averaging 18 points per game. Then, Zakai Zeigler is the prominent floor general, averaging 7.5 assists per game. They are also averaging 15.8 assists as a team this season, which is solid, but Ziegler can't do it himself.

The Volunteers have a balanced offense but struggled to maintain their edge in SEC play, and they have been more inconsistent than not. Lanier and Ziegler are great and should have an advantage against an LSU defense that has been unimpressive most of the season.

Final Tennessee-LSU Prediction & Pick

Tennessee is the better team, and they should shut down LSU in Baton Rouge. They should also find enough offense to get over the hump in this game against LSU. Tennessee wins and covers to stay near the top of a loaded SEC.

Final Tennessee-LSU Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -10.5 (-110)